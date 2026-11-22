David Hyden, President/Founder

Retirement Tax Consultants challenges conventional Roth conversion advice: Why minimizing this year's taxes may be costing retirees significant lifetime wealth

- David Hyden, Founder/Chief Retirement Tax StrategistMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Individuals with $1 million, $2 million, or more in traditional retirement accounts face a financial question that is often overlooked in conventional retirement planning: How much of their accumulated retirement wealth will ultimately remain theirs after taxes, and how much may go to the IRS?According to David Hyden, Founder and Chief Retirement Tax Strategist at Retirement Tax Consultants (RTC), this is among the most consequential financial questions facing retirees and pre-retirees with substantial IRA and 401(k) balances. Yet it is rarely addressed through comprehensive lifetime tax planning.For years, conventional Roth conversion advice has centered on a seemingly straightforward question: How much can an individual convert without moving into a higher tax bracket?Hyden believes that approach is too narrow and may overlook substantial opportunities to improve long-term financial outcomes."A decision involving hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars over a lifetime deserves more than an analysis focused on a single calendar year's tax bracket. Evaluating a retirement tax strategy based primarily on next April's tax return is like choosing a 30-year financial strategy based on one year's results," said Hyden.THE TAX LIABILITY GROWING INSIDE TRADITIONAL RETIREMENT ACCOUNTSTraditional IRAs and 401(k)s are frequently viewed as retirement wealth. However, unlike Roth accounts, these assets generally carry an embedded income tax liability that must eventually be addressed.As account balances grow, the potential future tax exposure may grow as well, potentially increasing Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) and the amount subject to income taxation.The consequences can extend well beyond ordinary income taxes, affecting several interconnected areas of retirement finances:- Retirement Income: The amount of accumulated wealth ultimately available to support retirement lifestyles after taxes.- Medicare Premiums: Whether future retirement account distributions trigger Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA) and higher Medicare premiums.- Social Security: How retirement income influences the taxation of Social Security benefits.- Surviving Spouses: How the transition from married filing jointly to single filing status may increase the surviving spouse's lifetime tax burden.- Family Legacy: How much beneficiaries ultimately retain after paying taxes on inherited retirement accounts.- Investment Expenses: How ongoing investment fees can reduce accumulated wealth over decades of retirement.These factors interact. Optimizing one consideration without accounting for the others can produce a substantially different financial outcome than evaluating the entire retirement strategy.THE ROTH CONVERSION QUESTION MOST PEOPLE NEVER ASKA Roth conversion is not automatically beneficial simply because future tax rates might be higher.Paying taxes today represents an investment intended to potentially reduce future tax exposure. However, the actual financial return on that investment deserves careful examination.Would converting $500,000 today produce a better lifetime financial outcome than retaining those assets in a traditional IRA? Would a more aggressive conversion strategy improve the result? Could an alternative approach produce greater spendable retirement income and a larger inheritance for beneficiaries?In some circumstances, could the most advantageous strategy be to avoid Roth conversions altogether?RTC believes these questions should be answered through a comprehensive comparison of alternative strategies, using projected after-tax wealth as the primary measure of success rather than relying solely on current and projected tax brackets.AN ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITY THAT COULD CHANGE THE ROTH CONVERSION EQUATIONAnother consideration potentially overlooked in conventional Roth conversion planning involves the valuation of assets at the time of conversion.Most Roth conversions involve publicly traded investments with readily observable market values. However, certain qualified IRA owners may have an additional planning consideration involving an appropriately structured IRA-owned limited liability company (LLC).Under certain circumstances, the fair market value of an LLC membership interest may differ from the net asset value of its underlying investments.When supported by an appropriate legal structure, independent qualified appraisal, and applicable valuation standards, recognized valuation considerations, including lack of control and lack of marketability, may result in a fair market value below the underlying net asset value.RTC reports that independent appraisals in certain qualified client engagements have concluded fair market values averaging approximately 40% below underlying net asset values.An Illustrative Example of the Potential ImpactConsider an IRA-owned LLC with underlying investments valued at $2 million.An independent appraisal determines that the fair market value of the LLC membership interest is $1.2 million, reflecting a $800,000 difference from the underlying net asset value.If the $1.2 million appraised value is accepted as the appropriate amount for a properly structured Roth conversion, the taxable amount could be $800,000 lower than a conversion based on the underlying $2 million net asset value.At a hypothetical 35% federal marginal income tax rate, that difference represents $280,000 in potential federal income tax savings.This example is strictly illustrative and does not represent a guaranteed valuation adjustment, discount, or tax result. The availability and treatment of any valuation adjustment depend on the specific facts, legal structure, independent appraisal, applicable tax law, and professional legal and tax review. The strategy is not appropriate for every IRA owner.For certain qualified individuals, understanding how an asset is valued may be as important as determining when and how much to convert.WHO IS EVALUATING THE BIG PICTURE?"Most retirees already have a CPA preparing their tax returns and a financial advisor managing their investments. But a critical question remains: Who is evaluating the tax liability accumulating inside their retirement accounts and determining whether a more effective strategy exists?" said Hyden.This is the planning gap Retirement Tax Consultants was established to address.RTC specializes in comprehensive retirement tax planning, evaluating the long-term financial consequences of alternative strategies before clients commit to potentially costly decisions.The firm's IRA Tax Analysis examines:- Current and projected retirement tax exposure.- Required Minimum Distribution projections.- Alternative Roth conversion strategies, including the potential benefits of not converting.- Medicare premium and IRMAA implications.- Social Security benefit taxation.- Surviving spouse tax considerations.- Investment expenses and their long-term impact.- Beneficiary taxation and inherited retirement account implications.Where appropriate, RTC also evaluates specialized retirement tax strategies and valuation considerations in coordination with independent valuation, accounting, and legal professionals.The objective extends beyond reducing a current-year tax bill. It is to help clients preserve more of the wealth accumulated over a lifetime while addressing retirement income, financial contingencies, and family legacy objectives.A MORE COMPREHENSIVE APPROACH TO RETIREMENT TAX PLANNINGFor individuals with $1 million or more in traditional retirement accounts, a comprehensive analysis can provide an important perspective often missing from conventional retirement planning.Rather than focusing exclusively on next year's tax liability or a Roth conversion recommendation based on a current tax bracket, RTC evaluates the potential lifetime tax exposure and financial consequences of doing nothing compared with pursuing alternative strategies.The analysis is designed to help individuals and their professional advisors make informed decisions based on projected after-tax financial outcomes.RTC encourages qualified individuals to request an opportunity to review a sample IRA Tax Analysis and learn more about the firm's planning approach.A RETIREMENT PLAN MAY ADDRESS INVESTMENTS AND INCOME. A RETIREMENT TAX STRATEGY ADDRESSES WHAT REMAINS AFTER TAXES.Retirement Tax Consultants invites individuals with substantial retirement accounts to schedule an introductory conversation to determine whether a comprehensive IRA Tax Analysis may be appropriate.Additional information is available at:ABOUT RETIREMENT TAX CONSULTANTSRetirement Tax Consultants, LLC (RTC) specializes in retirement tax planning for retirees and pre-retirees with substantial traditional IRA, 401(k), 403(b), and other tax-deferred retirement assets, as well as high-income professionals and business owners.RTC serves as the bridge between a client's accountant and financial advisor, focusing on strategies designed to minimize lifetime retirement taxes and maximize after-tax wealth for retirement income, financial contingencies, and legacy objectives.RTC is not a law firm or public accounting firm and does not provide legal or tax advice. The firm provides retirement tax planning education and analysis and, at the client's request, coordinates with the client's CPA and/or attorney.

David Hyden

Retirement Tax Consultants, LLC

+1 469-342-8889

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Retirement Tax Strategist Questions Whether Conventional Advice Is Costing Retirees News Provided By Retirement Tax Consultants November 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.