Meet the promoters session at MONO 2026

!llmind during Pass The Aux session at MONO 2026

Intro to Synthesis

- Minji Will, Women's Audio Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONO 2026, the largest conference for music creators in the Bay Area, attracted around 700 artists, producers, engineers, songwriters, DJs and industry professionals to The Midway SF on November 13–14. Presented by Focusrite Group in association with Sound On Sound, the first edition under the MONO name (formerly Music Expo) packed two days with artist masterclasses, business panels, industry mixers and hands-on access to the latest music technology, with human creativity at the center of it all. True to its reputation, MONO stayed direct, inclusive and free of B.S.: no gatekeepers, and speakers and manufacturers known for being approachable, all in service of its mission to empower the next generation of music creators. Heavy rain rolled through San Francisco and grounded flights across the country, and the community showed up anyway: to learn from each other, trade stories and make the connections that turn a weekend into a career.

That direct access was built into the program. GRAMMY U members sat down with Toby Gad for an exclusive AMA on songwriting and mentorship, and Meet the Promoters brought Neon Owl and key Bay Area promoters face to face with the artists and creators in the room.



The conference capped MONO Week, four days that opened with MONO Creator Lab with Sonarworks at Hyde Street Studios and the MONO Official Opening Party at EMPIRE Studios in partnership with We Make Noise and SF Music Week.

Human Creativity at the Center

At a moment when AI is reshaping how music gets made and discovered, MONO put the people behind the music at the center of the program. Proving Music Human, with BeatLibrary, looked at how to tell human music from synthetic, while hands-on workshops, live vocal sessions and!llmind's Pass the Aux session put creators' own work in the room, in front of the people who can help move it forward.

Programming That Put Creators in the Room

Sessions ran back to back across five tracks: songwriting; production and recording; sync, licensing and gaming; business and marketing; and music tech. Highlights include:

- DistroKid opened the conference on Friday with the keynote panel From Release to Career: Building Momentum in Between, where DistroKid's Mike Fink, YouTube Music's Ben Kramer, and artists Adrian Marcel and Linney talked about how to keep growing a fan base between releases, not only on release day.

-!llmind, Chrishan and Clayton William opened the weekend with Pass the Aux, trading stories on what turns a studio session into a finished record.

Valentino Khan shared how he builds a world around his music.

- Toby Gad, the songwriter behind "All of Me," "If I Were a Boy" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," taped a live episode of his podcast Songs You Know with the roles reversed: after grounded flights kept Khris Riddick-Tynes from reaching San Francisco, artist Alanna Skye stepped in to interview Toby about the stories behind his biggest records. The episode will be available to watch on his channel.

- Nicolas de Porcel and Devvon Terrell took on Replayability and the Philosophy of Mastering in 2026: how to master for an era of infinite scroll.

- Neon Owl Presents: Meet the Labels closed Saturday with a live demo listening party, as label reps played the best submitted tracks and gave artists feedback on the spot.

- The Music for Sync panel, with Charlie Davis (BMG), Todd Porter, Kristin "MotoGirl", Michael Gross, Richard Andrew and Elad Marish, walked through how songs get placed in film, TV and ads.

- Speed networking puts attendees face to face with promoters, agents, talent buyers and leading SF Bay Area music collectives.

Innovation on the Expo Floor

Music brands and Bay Area organizations filled the exhibition floor with demos, product testing and one-on-one conversations between creators and the companies that build their tools.

Innovation ran from the biggest names in tech to Bay Area startups. Google brought Eclipsa Audio to MONO, with Google's Jan Skoglund, Coast Mastering's Michael Romanowski and Marshmellow Skies' Claus Trelby showing how immersive music moves from the engineering desk to everyday content creation. BeatLibrary, joined by Human Standard, showed how detection and provenance tools can prove music is human. Smaller companies brought some of the weekend's freshest ideas: FSK Audio, a Bay Area plug-in company founded by veterans of Avid/Digidesign, Antares and Dolby, demoed tools like Bark24 | Dyn, ModPlay and QRonicle; Jammy, a brand-new company, powered live song submissions for the feedback panels and put attendees' tracks on the big screen; and Resin, now in private beta, showed how its AI audio tools generate new stems that match an artist's musical vision and slot right into the DAW.

What's Next: SF Music Week, February 15–21

The conversation that started at MONO doesn't end at The Midway. It continues all the way to February, when MONO returns during SF Music Week, February 15–21, 2027, with a special event for the Bay Area's music creators.

Make sure to follow MONO on Instagram at @monomusic and sign up to our mailing list to keep up with us in 2027.

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MONO 2026 Brings the Music Community Together, Human Creativity First in San Francisco News Provided By MONO November 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Music Industry, Technology



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