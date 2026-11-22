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COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Overview

The Business Research Company's COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth, Segmentation, and Key Competitors

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The COVID-19 antigen test market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by urgent global health needs and rapid diagnostic demands. Understanding the current market size, growth prospects, main drivers, and regional dynamics provides valuable insight into how this vital healthcare segment is evolving in response to ongoing and future challenges.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the COVID-19 Antigen Test Market

The COVID-19 antigen test market has shown remarkable growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $7.59 billion in 2025 to $8.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth during the historical period was mainly due to the global pandemic outbreak, the urgent need for fast diagnostic solutions, government-driven testing initiatives, reliance on hospital-based testing, and the granting of emergency regulatory approvals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $10.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors supporting this forecast include heightened preparedness for future outbreaks, expansion of decentralized testing facilities, increased infectious disease surveillance, demand for cost-effective diagnostics, and integration with digital health platforms. Key trends anticipated through the forecast period include the spread of rapid point-of-care testing, broader adoption of home testing kits, growing demand for large-scale screening programs, simplification of sample collection procedures, and tighter integration with public health monitoring systems.

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Understanding COVID-19 and the Role of Antigen Testing

COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which affects the human respiratory system and can cause symptoms ranging from mild colds to severe respiratory conditions. The COVID-19 antigen test is designed to quickly detect specific proteins from the virus in respiratory samples, typically collected via nasal or throat swabs. This testing method plays a crucial role in rapid diagnosis, enabling timely isolation and treatment measures to control the spread of the virus.

Rising Testing Rates as a Key Market Driver

One major factor propelling the growth of the COVID-19 antigen test market is the increasing frequency of testing within populations. Testing rates indicate how often diagnostic tests, such as antigen tests for COVID-19, are conducted over a given timeframe. As these rates climb, the demand for antigen tests rises correspondingly, creating pressure on manufacturers and suppliers to scale up production and distribution. For example, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the COVID-19 testing rate in the United States varied from 5.13 to 22,386.63 tests per 1,000 people between October 2022 and October 2023. This significant increase exemplifies how higher testing frequencies are directly boosting market growth.

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Additional Factors Supporting Market Expansion

Beyond testing rates, other elements are aiding market expansion, such as government support for widespread testing programs, technological advancements in test accuracy and speed, and a global emphasis on preparedness against future infectious outbreaks. These developments collectively enhance the accessibility and reliability of COVID-19 antigen tests, reinforcing their role in public health strategies worldwide.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region in COVID-19 Antigen Testing

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the COVID-19 antigen test market. The market analysis covers several important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The leadership of Asia-Pacific reflects factors such as population density, proactive government policies, and robust healthcare infrastructure focused on mass testing and disease control.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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COVID-19 Antigen Test Market Analysis Report Providing Insights on Growth, Segmentation, and Key Competitors News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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