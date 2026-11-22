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Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Report: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The coronary artery bypass graft market has experienced significant growth and is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. With rising heart disease rates and medical advancements, this sector is becoming increasingly important for improving cardiac care worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future prospects shaping this essential medical field.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for coronary artery bypass grafts has shown strong momentum in recent years. From $13.61 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow to $14.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors such as the widespread prevalence of coronary artery disease, a limited number of alternative revascularization options, an increasing elderly population, surgical procedures primarily performed in hospitals, and improved patient survival rates.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain a robust upward trajectory, reaching $21.08 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.2%. This forecasted growth can be linked to advancements in surgical methods, a rise in the volume of cardiac surgeries, better patient outcomes, the establishment of more cardiac specialty centers, and increased healthcare spending. Key trends anticipated over this period include the growing use of minimally invasive coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) techniques, increased adoption of off-pump CABG procedures, higher demand for multi-vessel bypass surgeries, enhanced recovery protocols following surgery, and the expansion of hybrid cardiac procedures.

Understanding Coronary Artery Bypass Graft and Its Purpose

A coronary artery bypass graft, or CABG, is a surgical procedure designed to treat coronary artery disease. It is performed when the coronary arteries-responsible for supplying blood to the heart muscle-become narrowed or blocked, which can cause chest pain (angina) or heart attacks. The surgery creates a new pathway for blood to bypass the blocked arteries and restore adequate blood flow to the heart.

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Rising Cardiovascular Disease Cases Fueling CABG Market Demand

The growth of the coronary artery bypass graft market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) includes a range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. CABG is commonly recommended to lower the risk of heart attacks by rerouting blood flow around obstructed arteries in the heart. For example, research published in March 2023 by Oxford University Press highlighted that by 2045, the incidence of peripheral artery diseases is expected to rise by 50%, emphasizing the growing burden of cardiovascular conditions and thus boosting demand for CABG procedures.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Experiences Fastest Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the coronary artery bypass graft market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high treatment adoption rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is attributed to improving healthcare facilities, rising awareness of cardiac health, and increasing investments in medical technology. The market report encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on this evolving market.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Report: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 23, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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