MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“This does not happen automatically. Right now, across the country, just as here in New York, where the victims of the Holodomor are being commemorated, churches are holding memorial services. We invite newly elected members of Congress to attend. We need to make them understand that Ukrainians live in their congressional districts,” Dobriansky said.

According to him, the next step should be to involve newly elected members of Congress in the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, the formation of which will begin in January.

“If we actively advocate for our interests and activists meet with newly elected members of Congress as soon as possible, we will be able to secure the support we need,” the expert stressed.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the current Congress would still be able to pass legislative measures in support of Ukraine before its term ends.

For his part, Roman Hirniak, President of the Ukrainian National Association, a Republican and former mayor of Randolph, New Jersey, believes that the positions of some newly elected members of the US Congress on Ukraine remain unclear. However, he said, the results of the latest elections should serve as a signal to US leaders that American citizens support aid to Ukraine.

According to him, many candidates did not state their positions on Ukraine during their election campaigns because the issue was not among their voters' priorities.

He said there was reason for optimism regarding congressmen whose positions were already known, while the positions of others would have to be awaited.

“Despite this uncertainty, things will be better, because they cannot get any worse,” Hirniak stressed.

In his view, the results of the latest elections also send an important signal to US leaders and the executive branch that the American people fully support the United States providing assistance to Ukraine.

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