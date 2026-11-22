MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Lviv Regional Military Administration announced this, according to Ukrinform.

According to Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, the charity auction brought together communities from the Lviv district, business representatives and concerned individuals from various fields. More than UAH 53 million of the total amount came in the form of subsidies from nine territorial communities in the Lviv district.

The auction featured 25 charity lots. They included a painting by veteran and artist Zakhar Biriukov; a late 19th-century icon depicting the Virgin Mary and Jesus; a T-shirt signed by Robert“Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces; a facsimile edition of the Peresopnytsia Gospel; a commemorative coin featuring Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky, personally signed by His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk; a copy of Prince Harry's memoir Spare with his autograph; a flag signed by Oleksandr Usyk; and other items.

The regional administration said that the funds raised through the Birds of Victory project would go toward purchasing drones for Ukraine's Defense Forces, as well as prosthetics and rehabilitation for Andrii Olenych, a defender from the Obroshyne community.

Olenych served in the Ukrainian Ground Forces. On May 22, while carrying out a combat mission near the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, the vehicle he was traveling in was hit by a Russian FPV drone. He sustained severe injuries and lost both arms.

The soldier faces a difficult and lengthy recovery. An important stage in his rehabilitation will be receiving prosthetics at the Superhumans Center.

“Run for Heroes”run in Chicago raises $10,000 for wounded Ukrainian soldiers

As reported, the Birds of Victory charity project was launched on March 31, 2023. Since its inception, UAH 610 million has been raised for Ukrainian defenders, more than 27,000 drones of various configurations and other equipment have been purchased and delivered, and 40 soldiers have received assistance with prosthetics and rehabilitation.

Photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration