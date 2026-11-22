MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group towards southern Saudi Arabia, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The coalition announced the interception in a statement on the social media platform X. It gave no specific location for the interception or details on any casualties or damage.

Earlier, the coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by the Houthis towards the Riyadh region.

Separately, the Houthi group claimed it had carried out two attacks in Saudi Arabia. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement on X that the first scored a“direct hit” on the Rabigh oil refinery in the kingdom's west.

Saree said the second attack targeted a radar in the Al-Dawasir area of central Saudi Arabia“in two phases” and claimed it“successfully achieved its objective.”

There was no immediate comment from Riyadh on the claims.

The interceptions came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition and attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU