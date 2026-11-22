Family-owned mover based in Hayes, Virginia, reflects on three decades of local, long-distance and military moves as a North American Van Lines agent

HAYES, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Other Moving Company (TOMCO), a family-owned moving and storage company based in Hayes, Virginia, is marking 30 years in business in 2026. Founded in 1996, the company has grown into a full-service moving and storage provider with offices in Hayes and Williamsburg, serving households, businesses and military families across Hampton Roads, the Virginia Peninsula and the Middle Peninsula.Over three decades, the company's service list has expanded from local household moves to long-distance, interstate and international relocations, commercial and office moves, packing, climate-controlled storage, piano moving, junk removal and senior relocation. As an agent for North American Van Lines, TOMCO handles long-distance and interstate moves through a national network while keeping estimates, packing and local crews based in Virginia.Rooted in the Middle PeninsulaThe company's headquarters sits on George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes, a few miles north of the Coleman Bridge, which connects Gloucester County to Yorktown and the rest of the Peninsula. Many of the company's moves cross that bridge, carrying families between Gloucester, Mathews and Poquoson and the job centers of Newport News, Hampton and Williamsburg. The company's Williamsburg office serves James City County, York County and the City of Williamsburg.Military relocations are a regular part of the company's work. The region is home to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, and Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, and permanent change-of-station moves bring a steady flow of service members and families in and out of the area every year.Employee crews and published standardsTOMCO operates under USDOT number 915026 and MC number 396031. The company's movers are background-checked employees, not temporary day labor. Local moves are billed hourly from when the truck leaves the office until it returns, with a four-hour minimum, and estimates are provided in person or by video.Community involvementBeyond moving, the company has partnered with Wreaths Across America, the national nonprofit that places wreaths on veterans' graves each December, reflecting the region's deep ties to the armed forces.Looking aheadAs it enters its fourth decade, The Other Moving Company plans to keep its focus on the communities it has served since 1996: Gloucester, Mathews, Williamsburg, Yorktown, Poquoson, Newport News, Hampton and Richmond, along with long-distance moves to and from anywhere in the country.More information about the company and its services is available at .About The Other Moving CompanyThe Other Moving Company (TOMCO) is a family-owned moving and storage company founded in 1996 and headquartered in Hayes, Virginia, with an additional office in Williamsburg. An agent for North American Van Lines, the company provides local, long-distance, interstate, international, commercial, and military moves, along with packing, storage, and specialty moving services across Hampton Roads, the Virginia Peninsula, and the Middle Peninsula. USDOT 915026, MC 396031.

Triston Lambert

The Other Moving Company

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The Other Moving Company Marks 30 Years Serving Virginia's Peninsula and Middle Peninsula News Provided By Rotate Digital November 22, 2026, 23:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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