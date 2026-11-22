MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Naip liquefied gas plant in Turkmenistan produced 8,051 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in October, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

The plan for the month was 7,692 tonnes. The plant also produced 4,875 tonnes of gas condensate against a plan of 3,836 tonnes.

Naip is part of the Lebap liquefied gas production department of the state concern Turkmengaz. It is located in the Darganata district. Its design capacity is 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas processing a year, up to 120,000 tonnes of LPG and 60,000 tonnes of condensate annually.

Trend 's calculations based on the published data show that LPG output was 359 tonnes above plan, or 104.7% of the target (4.7% over). Condensate output was 1,039 tonnes above plan, or 127.1% of the target (27.1% over).

Combined LPG and condensate output reached 12,926 tonnes. Condensate accounted for 37.7% of the combined volume and equalled 60.6% of LPG production.

Against the design capacity spread evenly over 12 months (10,000 tonnes of LPG and 5,000 tonnes of condensate a month), October LPG output was 80.5% and condensate output 97.5% of the monthly average. The October LPG plan itself was 76.9% of the average monthly capacity, while the condensate plan was 76.7%.

The average daily output over October's 31 days was about 260 tonnes of LPG and 157 tonnes of condensate.