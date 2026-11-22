MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered on the 47th floor in thein New York City and are investigating if below deal is fair:

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR ) related to its sale to affiliates of Webster Equity Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Lifecore shareholders are expected to receive $6.28 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right per share, entitling holders to potential additional cash payments based on the Company's achievement of specified revenue and EBITDA milestones through 2030. Is it a fair deal?



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PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC ) related to its sale to Schneider Electric SE. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PTC shareholders are expected to receive $205 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN ) related to its sale to Sequence AI Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Baldwin shareholders are expected to receive $32.50 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH ) related to its sale to an investor group comprised of affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and McKesson Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Option Care shareholders are expected to receive $32.05 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.