STOCK ALERT - The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating The Merger AYTU, ADT, CCC And CBNK IS IT A FAIR DEAL FOR YOU?
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU ) related to its sale to Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aytu shareholders are expected to receive $2.70 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?
Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
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- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT ) related to its sale to Thrive Holdings. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ADT shareholders are expected to receive $10.00 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?
Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
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- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC ) related to its sale to Mozart Parent, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, CCC shareholders are expected to receive $7.75 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?
Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
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- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK ) related to its merger with Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Capital shareholders are expected to receive 1.11 shares of Peoples Bancorp common stock for each share of Capital common stock. Is it a fair deal?
Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?
About Monteverde & Associates PC
Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...
Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
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Tel: (212) 971-1341
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