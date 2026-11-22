MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Juan MonteverdeMonteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered on the 47th floor in thein New York City and are investigating if below deal is fair:

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU ) related to its sale to Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Aytu shareholders are expected to receive $2.70 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT ) related to its sale to Thrive Holdings. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, ADT shareholders are expected to receive $10.00 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC ) related to its sale to Mozart Parent, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, CCC shareholders are expected to receive $7.75 in cash per share. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

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Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK ) related to its merger with Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Capital shareholders are expected to receive 1.11 shares of Peoples Bancorp common stock for each share of Capital common stock. Is it a fair deal?



Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court?When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders?What cases did you recover money in and how much?

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2026 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.