V D Satheesan Voices Concern Over Growing Attacks Against Christians

Attacks against Christians and their places of worship across the country are a matter of concern, said Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan. He was speaking after inaugurating the victory celebration of the film Face of the Faceless. He also said that he would directly speak to the Chief Ministers of states where there are potential threats to ensure that Christmas celebrations can be held without fear.

Satheesan said that the campaigns against Christians over religious conversions are baseless. He pointed out that an examination of census data over the past 50 years shows that the percentage of the Christian population in the country has not increased but has actually declined. He also noted that Face of the Faceless, a film based on the life and martyrdom of Sister Rani Maria, has won around 124 international awards.

He said the film achieved this success despite the obstacles and pressures it faced. He congratulated the cast and crew and the organisers of the film, which highlights the life and message of Sister Rani Maria, who worked for the upliftment of marginalised people. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to inaugurate the success celebration of Face of the Faceless, an official Oscar entry and internationally acclaimed film, at the Chavara Cultural Centre."

He further added, "Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team on this remarkable achievement." Minister Roji M John, MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, film director Shyson P Ouseph and producer Sandra D'Souza, among others, attended the function.