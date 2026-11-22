Simple Moving Company

Five straight years in the Great Guys Moving Los Angeles rankings, including #1 in 2021, for the licensed Culver City mover known for transparent pricing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Moving Company, a licensed and insured residential and commercial mover based in Culver City, has been named one of the top-ranked movers in Los Angeles for five consecutive years by Great Guys Moving, an independent moving directory that says it evaluates more than 24,000 movers nationwide for its rankings.Simple Moving's record in the Great Guys Moving Los Angeles rankings includes:Top 3 Movers in Los Angeles, CA (2020)#1 Ranked Movers in Los Angeles, CA (2021)Top 10 Movers in Los Angeles, CA (2022)Top 10 Movers in Los Angeles, CA (2023)Top 10 Movers in Los Angeles, CA (2024)Five straight years on the list puts Simple Moving in a small group of Los Angeles movers that have stayed at the top of the city's rankings through rising housing costs, shifting rental markets and changing customer demand. For households and businesses comparing a moving company in Los Angeles, it is evidence of consistent service rather than one strong season.Built for the Realities of Moving in Los AngelesLos Angeles is one of the hardest cities in the country to move in. Narrow canyon roads, limited street parking, HOA rules and building approval requirements can turn a simple relocation into a full-day project. Simple Moving's crews handle hillside and high-rise moves across the city and provide certificates of insurance for buildings that require them before move-in.As local movers in Los Angeles, Simple Moving covers apartment, condo and single-family home moves throughout the city, along with Orange County and the San Fernando Valley. The company's full service list includes:Local and long-distance movingResidential, office and commercial relocationsSenior moving and labor-only crewsLast-minute movesPacking and unpacking, disassembly and reassemblyPiano, gym equipment and other heavy-item movingHauling and removalTransparent Pricing That Supports Its RankingSimple Moving's ranking history is closely tied to how it prices its services. Local moves are billed hourly with a three-hour minimum, and long-distance moves over 250 miles are quoted at a flat rate. Quotes are free, with no deposit and no cancellation fees.Many items that other movers charge extra for are included. Packing materials such as moving blankets, wardrobe boxes, shrink wrap, tape and dollies are provided free, along with furniture disassembly and reassembly, loading and unloading, extra stops and basic insurance coverage.Licensed, Insured and Available 24/7Simple Moving operates under USDOT number 3126394 and California CAL-T number 191762. The company answers calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so customers facing a tight lease deadline or a sudden schedule change can book a crew quickly.Residents and businesses looking for trusted Los Angeles movers can request a free quote online or by phone.About Simple MovingSimple Moving is a Los Angeles moving company headquartered at 9696 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Irvine. The company provides local, long-distance, residential and commercial moving services across Los Angeles, Orange County and the San Fernando Valley. Simple Moving is licensed and insured under USDOT 3126394 and CAL-T 191762.

Assel Kudabayeva

Simple Moving Company

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Simple Moving Named a Top-Ranked Los Angeles Mover Five Years Running, Including a #1 Ranking in 2021 News Provided By Rotate Digital November 22, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



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