MENAFN - Everybody Loves Your Money) Reservation-hijacking scams can use legitimate booking information to make fraudulent payment requests appear authentic. u photostock/Shutterstock

The message arrives three days before your vacation, and everything about it looks legitimate. It includes your name, the hotel where you're staying, your exact check-in date, and even your reservation number. There's just one problem: The sender claims your payment needs to be verified immediately or your room could be canceled. Security researchers have uncovered a sophisticated reservation scam involving hundreds of hotels and other accommodations around the world. The frightening part is that criminals may already know enough about your real booking to make their fraudulent messages unusually convincing.

Affiliate disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. Everybody Loves Your Money may earn a commission if you buy or sign up through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Researchers Identified Approximately 350 Accommodations

In May 2026, WIRED reported on findings from security researchers investigating reservation-hijacking scams. Norton researchers identified approximately 350 hotels, vacation rentals, motels, and other accommodations connected to suspicious booking-related activity. The properties were spread across roughly 50 countries. Researchers found evidence that criminals were using legitimate reservation information to target travelers with convincing messages. However, the findings don't establish that every affected property experienced an identical breach or that every guest's information was stolen.

The Scam Uses Real Reservation Details

Ordinary phishing messages often contain obvious errors or generic greetings. Reservation-hijacking messages can be much harder to recognize because they may include accurate names, dates, and booking references. Norton researchers documented fraudulent pages displaying hotel names and personalized reservation details. That information can make a payment-verification request appear more credible than a random scam email. The key lesson is that knowing your booking information doesn't prove someone is authorized to collect payment.

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The message typically claims that something has gone wrong with your reservation. You may be told that your card failed, a verification step is incomplete, or your booking will disappear unless you act immediately. The link leads to a page designed to resemble a legitimate hotel or booking service. Entering payment information can expose your card details to criminals rather than confirming your reservation. Urgency is part of the manipulation because it discourages travelers from checking independently.

Messages May Arrive Through Familiar Channels

These scams aren't limited to suspicious-looking emails. Researchers have documented messages sent through text, WhatsApp, and other communication channels. Some attacks have also involved legitimate booking-platform messaging systems, making the request appear especially trustworthy. A familiar sender name or recognizable platform interface isn't enough to establish authenticity. Treat unexpected requests for additional payment information as something requiring independent verification.

A Recent Police Warning Shows the Problem Continues

An October 2026 advisory from Singapore Police warned about phishing messages impersonating hotels and booking platforms. Authorities reported at least 148 cases since January 2026, with losses totaling at least S$185,000. Some messages contained legitimate booking details that made the deception more believable. Victims were directed to fraudulent websites and asked to provide payment information. The advisory reinforces why travelers shouldn't trust a payment request solely because it accurately describes their reservation.

Contact the Hotel Through a Separate Channel

If a message says your reservation is in danger, don't immediately follow its payment link. Open the hotel's official website independently and locate its published contact information. Call the property directly and ask whether there's actually a problem with your booking. You can also check your reservation through the booking platform's official app or website. Avoid using phone numbers supplied inside the suspicious message because those may lead directly to the scammers.

Watch for Requests to Reenter Card Details

A hotel may legitimately require a payment method or deposit under its reservation terms. However, an unexpected message asking you to enter card information through an unfamiliar link deserves scrutiny. Check whether the requested payment matches the amount and schedule in your original confirmation. Be especially cautious when a message demands immediate action despite an existing confirmed reservation. A legitimate booking doesn't automatically become invalid because you refuse to use an unverified payment page.

What Happens if You Already Entered Your Information?

Contact your bank or card issuer immediately if you've submitted payment details to a suspicious website. Explain what happened and ask about freezing or replacing the card, disputing unauthorized transactions, and monitoring the account. If you entered an account password, change it through the legitimate website and enable multifactor authentication where available. The Federal Trade Commission provides additional guidance on responding to phishing attempts. Acting quickly can reduce further exposure, although reimbursement depends on the transaction and applicable protections.

Keep Your Original Reservation Records

Save confirmation emails, payment receipts, cancellation terms, and booking references in a secure location. These documents make it easier to compare unexpected messages with the actual reservation agreement. They can also help when disputing a charge or explaining a problem to the hotel. Avoid publicly posting screenshots that reveal reservation numbers or personal information. Keeping accurate records is especially useful when booking several properties during a longer trip.

A Real Booking Number Isn't Proof of a Real Message

The most dangerous feature of reservation hijacking is the use of accurate information to create false confidence. Travelers naturally trust messages that know exactly where and when they're staying. But criminals can exploit compromised data, account access, or fraudulent communication channels to create that impression. The safest response is to verify unexpected payment demands using contact information obtained independently.

Have you ever received an urgent hotel payment message that looked legitimate because it contained your real booking details?