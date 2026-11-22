Rafael Nadal Praises Carlos Alcaraz For Maiden ATP Finals Victory

Turin [Italy], November 23 (ANI): Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal congratulated the rising sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, on winning his maiden ATP Finals title. He praised the 23-year-old for overcoming a difficult year and delivering an impressive performance at the season-ending tournament. Nadal, who is one of the finest Tennis players in the world, took to social media platform X and extended his wishes to Alcaraz following the Spaniard's triumph at the ATP Finals, expressing happiness over his compatriot's achievement. "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on winning the @atptour Finals! I know it's been a tough year, and I'm so happy you were able to win this important tournament while playing so well. Good luck in the Davis Cup now!" Nadal wrote on X.

¡Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por ganar las @atptour Finals! Sé de verdad que ha sido un año complicado y me alegro muchísimo de que hayas podido ganar este torneo tan importante y jugando tan bien. ¡Suerte ahora en la Davis! - Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 22, 2026 Alcaraz clinched his maiden ATP Finals title after defeating World No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7) in the final in Turin, becoming the third Spanish player to win the prestigious year-end tournament, according to the ATP website. Alcaraz's maiden Nitto ATP Finals title marked a significant achievement in his career, as he completed an unbeaten campaign at the year-end championships in Turin. The triumph also added to his impressive 2026 season, during which he won the Australian Open and Paris Masters. The 23-year-old defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to secure his first ATP Finals crown and draw level with Jannik Sinner at 17 Big Titles.

Meanwhile, German tennis star and World No. 1 Alexander Zverev heaped praise on Alcaraz following the Spaniard's maiden Nitto ATP Finals triumph. "You're an absolute legend at only 23 years old or something like that," Zverev said with a laugh before joking, "If you retire tomorrow, it's okay! Just relax." The German also reflected on his own season, thanking his team for their support and expressing hope for an even better campaign next year. "We had an unbelievable year," said the 26-time tour-level titlist. "So, a big thanks to everybody [in my team] and let's do it again next year, and hopefully a bit better." Addressing Alcaraz, Zverev said it had been a pleasure competing against him and recalled how their respective seasons began and ended with matches against each other. "It's always a pleasure to be on the court with you," Zverev said to Alcaraz. "My year first started with you in Australia, and then it finishes here with you. You achieved this year the Career Grand Slam, and now you've finished it off with your first ATP Finals trophy. Amazing."(ANI)