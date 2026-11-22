If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Lennar class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lennar, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder. On February 7, 2025, Lennar and Millrose Properties, Inc. jointly announced that they had successfully completed a previously announced taxable spin-off of Millrose from Lennar.

The Lennar class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lennar was secretly capitalizing costs associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks in order to give a more favorable near-term impression of performance; (ii) the Millrose spin-off was at least in part intended to smooth and/or inflate Lennar's own struggling finances by facilitating Millrose's purchase of Lennar homes at above market rates to hide the extent of Lennar's declining demand and financial performance; and (iii) defendants' statements misrepresented the true performance of Lennar, including its relationship with Millrose.

The Lennar class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 16, 2025, Lennar announced its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results, including adjusted per-share earnings of $2.03 per share, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier and missing the Street's view of $2.26 per share. In addition, Lennar disclosed a 2026 fiscal first quarter delivery outlook that was below market estimates, anticipating delivering between 17,000 and 18,000 homes versus consensus estimates for 19,948 homes. On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 8% over two trading days.

Then, on March 30, 2026, the complaint alleges Lennar issued a seemingly unprompted press release reaffirming the purported benefits of its land-light strategy, stating that it was“confident in the accuracy of our financial statements and the adequacy of our public disclosures.” According to the complaint, a Truist analyst described Lennar's press release as“defensive” and characterized land-banking arrangements as“tend[ing] to have somewhat unique accounting attributes.” On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 6%.

Finally, on October 2, 2026, reputable short-seller Hunterbrook issued a report, which revealed that Lennar was using Millrose to prop up home sales in direct contradiction to its stated business purpose. The report revealed that Lennar had met quarterly targets only by selling hundreds of finished homes to its own spinoff, Millrose, identifying over 700 home purchases by Millrose totaling approximately $200 million across 15 states in roughly a month, with at least 356 of those purchases occurring in the final week of Lennar's fiscal third quarter. Further, property records indicate Millrose paid roughly 13% more than individual retail buyers after accounting for incentives, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 7%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Lennar common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lennar class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lennar class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lennar class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lennar class action lawsuit.

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