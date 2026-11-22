Carlos Alcaraz Secures Maiden Nitto ATP Finals Title Victory in Turin

Turin [Italy], November 23 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz described his maiden Nitto ATP Finals triumph as the culmination of a long-awaited pursuit, saying the trophy meant a great deal to him after overcoming difficult moments with his team during an "amazing week".

Alcaraz clinched his maiden ATP Finals title after defeating World No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7) in the final in Turin, becoming the third Spanish player to win the prestigious year-end tournament, according to the ATP website. Reflecting on his campaign, Alcaraz said he was proud of his performances and felt he could not have ended the week on a better note.

"For me it's been an amazing week," Alcaraz said. "I couldn't have ended the week in a better way. I'm just really proud and really happy with everything I have done this week. I've been through really difficult moments within myself, with my team, and we went through everything playing great tennis. This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me."

The Spaniard also spoke about the importance of his match against the Italian opponent, explaining that it served as a test of his physical condition following treatment the previous day.“Today's match, for me, was an important match because we were testing myself,” Alcaraz said after his win, as quoted by the ATP website. He added that he was keen to assess how his body would respond following the treatment and was pleased with how he felt during the match.“We were testing how I was going to feel my body, how I was going to react after yesterday's treatment, after the day of yesterday, and I just felt well,” he said.

With the triumph, Alcaraz joined Manuel Orantes (1976) and Alex Corretja (1998) as the only Spanish players to win the Nitto ATP Finals. He also became the fourth player to win all four Grand Slam titles and the season-ending championships, joining Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the elite list. Alcaraz had achieved another significant milestone in February when he became the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam with his Australian Open victory.

Alcaraz said he focused on maintaining an aggressive approach while managing his physical effort, adding that he was happy with his performance and looking forward to the next day.“I try not to go too hard with myself physically, which I just tried to play really hard, really strong, and aggressive, and I think I could do it. So I'm just happy about it. I'm looking forward to tomorrow,” he added.

Alcaraz's maiden Nitto ATP Finals title marked a significant achievement in his career, as he completed an unbeaten campaign at the year-end championships in Turin. The triumph also added to his impressive 2026 season, during which he won the Australian Open and Paris Masters. The 23-year-old defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to secure his first ATP Finals crown and draw level with Jannik Sinner at 17 Big Titles. (ANI)