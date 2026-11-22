MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Former Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), Retired Lieutenant General Obaidallah Maaytah, sent a message to His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday following his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General and subsequent retirement.

Below is the text of the letter: Your Majesty, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, may God protect you, Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

With the utmost pride and honor, and with the highest sentiments of loyalty and belonging, I am honored to extend to Your Majesty my deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation for the royal trust you have bestowed upon me by promoting me to the rank of Lieutenant General and referring me to retirement, following a career marked by honor and service, during which I dedicated my years to serving our beloved Jordan, defending its security and stability, and remaining faithful to its Hashemite leadership.

Your Majesty, The royal trust I have received will remain a badge of honor I cherish for the rest of my life and a profound distinction etched in my conscience as a bright milestone in my journey. Though my active service in the field has reached its final station, my pledge and loyalty to Your Majesty and to the homeland know no retirement and will remain firmly rooted in my heart and conscience as long as I live.

It has been a great honor to serve as a soldier of this nation, bearing the trust of responsibility and working under your Hashemite banner, drawing inspiration from your wise leadership in devotion, sacrifice, and belonging, and believing that safeguarding Jordan's security and stability, preserving the dignity of its people, and protecting its achievements is an enduring national duty.

As I step down from my post after four decades of service, I recall with pride Your Majesty's support and confidence, affirming that I will remain a loyal soldier to Jordan and its leadership, faithful to its covenant, proud of its achievements, and honored to belong to the Public Security Directorate an institution that will always stand as a towering national edifice, a symbol of sacrifice and dedication, and a source of immense pride.

On this occasion, I must also express my deep pride in my comrades-in-arms and colleagues across the Public Security Directorate officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel with whom I had the honor of serving and sharing the responsibility of duty. They have been true partners in achievement, steadfast in every circumstance, and paragons of sincerity and devotion; every milestone accomplished was the fruit of their dedicated efforts and team spirit.

Your Majesty, I conclude my official career today carrying in my heart profound gratitude for your leadership, pride in the duty I was honored to perform for my country, and appreciation for all who accompanied me on this path. I will remain true to my pledge, loyal to Jordan and its leadership, and proud of its flag, convinced that the honor of serving the nation is bound by neither rank, years of service, nor retirement.

May God protect Your Majesty and preserve you as a leader, asset, and pillar of support for Jordan and Jordanians; may He protect His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and sustain the blessings of security, safety, and stability upon our homeland under your fluttering Hashemite banner.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Your Majesty, Retired Lieutenant General Dr. Obaidallah Maaytah //Petra// AF