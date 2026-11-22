Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Continue, Strike Reported In One District
“A strike by a jet-powered Shahed drone was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv,” the statement said.Read also: Russian forces pound Dnipropetrovsk region with over 40 attacks, one killed, several injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian-launched Shahed drone struck a kindergarten, causing injuries.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment