MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A strike by a jet-powered Shahed drone was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv,” the statement said.

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As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian-launched Shahed drone struck a kindergarten, causing injuries.

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