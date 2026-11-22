MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, there were reports from government officials – the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and the Prime Minister – on efforts to deal with the consequences of Russian strikes. Regarding the energy sector, I thank all the repair crews involved, employees of energy companies and municipal services, and first responders from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, who are working practically around the clock to restore power supply after the attacks,” the president said.

As Zelensky noted,“The Russians' current tactic is to destroy power grids and transmission lines. They are trying to cut off Odesa and the region, as well as our Dnipro region, from power sources. The situation there is very difficult, with significant power outages.”

Russian attacks on Kharkiv continue, strike reported in one district

“In Odesa, power has been restored to critical infrastructure, and everything possible is being done to ensure alternative power supplies. Work is underway in Dnipro, Kamyanske, the Kharkiv region, and the Poltava region as well. The necessary equipment is available, and there are resources for repairs. Our energy workers are highly professional. What matters is that they always strive to restore power – always. The military has also been given specific tasks to counter this new Russian tactic,” the president stated.

As previously reported, on the morning of November 20, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in Odesa region.

As of the morning of November 22, power outages caused by Russian attacks had been reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. The situation was most difficult in Odesa region.

There are 291 Invincibility Points (emergency support centers providing warmth, electricity, and essential services) operating in Odesa.

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk, Ukrinform