MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Pan American Dairy Federation () signed an annual work plan aimed at strengthening the sustainability, competitiveness and integration of thein the Americas.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Ibrahim, Director General of IICA, and Ariel Londinsky, Secretary General of FEPALE, during Ibrahim's official visit to Montevideo, Uruguay.

One of the main objectives of the agreement is to continue developing a Regional Sustainable Development Agenda for the Dairy Sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, led by IICA and FEPALE in partnership with the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean ( CAF ), the Global Dairy Platform ( GDP ) and the Dairy Sustainability Framework ( DSF ).

The first phase of the initiative incorporated Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay into the Dairy Sustainability Framework, yielding concrete results: 98 sustainability initiatives identified and three roadmaps for 2026–2030, outlining objectives, coordination mechanisms, timelines, and monitoring indicators. The next phase of the plan aims to expand its scope by incorporating three additional countries from the region.

FEPALE secretary-general Ariel Londinsky emphasised that“the signing of this agreement represents further progress in cooperation between FEPALE and IICA. More importantly, it marks another step forward in our shared commitment to advancing the development of dairy value chains across the Americas by generating and disseminating concrete, relevant, and highly useful information and resources for the sector.”

Another area of focus will be strengthening FEPALE's Dairy Statistics Observatory, which has been collecting and analysing information from countries across the region for more than a decade. The cooperation will seek to enhance the technical capacities of its members, facilitate access to and use of sectoral statistics, and promote the development of analytical documents and tools, as well as training activities. These efforts will draw on the capabilities of IICA's Platform for Strategic Analysis and Action (PAESA), which contributes to strengthening public policies and the institutional framework of agrifood systems in the Americas.

IICA director-general Muhammad Ibrahim noted that developing a more sustainable dairy sector is essential to strengthening agrifood systems in the Americas.

The work plan also includes organising a high-level technical and policy forum involving IICA, FEPALE, and CAF to examine the challenges facing dairy value chains in the Americas. The forum will address issues such as developments in international markets, strengthening domestic consumption, sector sustainability and competitiveness, and prospects for regional cooperation.

The two institutions will also promote the participation of younger generations through the Pan American Young Dairy Farmers Meeting, whose next edition will take place in Chile in October 2027. The collaboration will seek to facilitate the participation of young producers and organisations facing financial constraints, with the aim of fostering the exchange of experiences and the development of youth leadership in the sector.

The joint agenda also includes technical support on issues related to the Association Agreement between MERCOSUR and the European Union, particularly market access, export quotas, and designations of origin. In addition, it will promote closer coordination among FEPALE, the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS), and IICA ́s delegations in the countries to advance regional initiatives. IICA will also support the development of a Medium-Term Strategic Plan for FEPALE, drawing on its experience in preparing its 2026–2030 Medium-Term Plan (MTP).

Braulio Cantera Rosso, regional coordinator of the initiative and sustainability specialist at the IICA Delegation in Uruguay, underscored the importance of international cooperation and interinstitutional coordination in implementing a common framework for reporting sustainability indicators across the Americas.

Cooperation between IICA and FEPALE has been strengthened through various instruments, including the General Technical Cooperation Agreement, in effect since May 2023, and the Cooperation Agreement signed in April 2025, which laid the groundwork for advancing a coordinated regional agenda to promote the sustainable development of the dairy sector in the Americas.