MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US President Donald Trump may agree to provide Kyiv with robust security guarantees if he is confident that the likelihood of a new conflict in Ukraine has been reduced to a minimum.

US Special Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner stated this in a post on the social media platform X.

According to him, Trump is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those stipulated in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.

Kushner emphasized that such a commitment would entail significant responsibility for the United States, and its approval would require not only the president's consent but also congressional approval, as well as compliance with the procedures established by the Constitution.

He also described Russia's willingness to discuss such guarantees as an important step toward peace.