Kushner Outlines Conditions For Providing Ukraine With Security Guarantees
US Special Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner stated this in a post on the social media platform X.
According to him, Trump is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those stipulated in Article 5 of the NATO Charter.
Kushner emphasized that such a commitment would entail significant responsibility for the United States, and its approval would require not only the president's consent but also congressional approval, as well as compliance with the procedures established by the Constitution.
He also described Russia's willingness to discuss such guarantees as an important step toward peace.
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