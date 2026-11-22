MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Car negotiation service Price Driven negotiates new car deals across Canada for a flat $1,000 before tax

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car negotiation service in Canada comes with a money-back guarantee at Price Driven. The Toronto company launched its Negotiation Service for new car buyers.

Many buyers leave the dealer unsure if they got the lowest price. The salesperson haggles every day, and the buyer does it every few years. In a Price Driven survey of 23 past clients, 19 said the lowest out-the-door price mattered most.

"I sold cars for several years and spent even more years doing negotiations," said co-founder Jordan Russell. "I watched one buyer pay $50,000 and the next pay $54,000 for the same car. We started Price Driven to bring more transparency to car buying."

Price Driven contacts dealers in the buyer's area. Dealers compete, and the buyer gets 1 to 3 out-the-door offers in 2 to 5 business days. Price Driven negotiates cash, lease and finance deals and the trade-in.

Buyers pay Price Driven for its car negotiation service in Canada.

"The dealer pays us nothing on a negotiation deal," said Russell. "Our job is to get the buyer the lowest price."

The average negotiation client saves about $2,400 and about 10 hours. About 1 in 3 save more than $3,000. Savings vary by model and market. Price Driven takes up to 5 negotiation clients a week. Communitech featured Price Driven in 2025.

Questions buyers ask

Is a car negotiation service the same as a car broker? Many people call it a car broker. Price Driven negotiates the deal, and the buyer signs and picks up the car at the dealer.

How much does a car negotiation service cost in Canada? Price Driven charges a flat $1,000 before tax. The fee comes back if the buyer is not happy with the offer.

About Price Driven

Price Driven is a Canadian car negotiation service based in Toronto. It helps Canadians buying a new car get the lowest price, without the haggling. Services include a free dealer invoice price report, a free dealer match and a $1,000 negotiation service with a money-back guarantee. Buyers across Canada can use it, including Quebec.

Media contact

Jordan Russell, Co-founder, Price Driven

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