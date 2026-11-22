MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Power Development and Revenue Department, Ali Mohammad Sagar, has assured traders of commercial amnesty schemes for power consumers.

He assured a delegation of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), led by its President Mohammad Yaseen Khan, on Sunday that the issues confronting the trading community would be examined on priority and necessary measures taken for their early resolution.

During the meeting, the Minister held detailed discussions on various issues pertaining to the Power Development and Revenue Departments, particularly electricity supply, power infrastructure, revenue assessments, property-related matters and administrative bottlenecks affecting traders and commercial establishments.

A key issue raised by the delegation was the demand for a Commercial Amnesty Scheme for commercial electricity consumers.

Responding to the demand, Sagar assured that the matter would be taken up on priority and that the Jammu and Kashmir government would soon move forward with a scheme aimed at providing relief to commercial consumers and facilitating the settlement of their outstanding liabilities.

The Minister acknowledged the contribution of the trading community towards economic activity and employment generation, and emphasised that genuine concerns of traders would be addressed through coordinated efforts of the concerned departments.

KTMF President highlighted the need for improved electricity supply, strengthening of power infrastructure and resolution of revenue-related issues.

Handwara Traders Association President, Mansoor Ahmad Bhat, raised issues concerning electricity, parking facilities and revenue matters in Handwara market.

He also sought installation of high-mast lights in the main market to improve illumination and public safety.

Shopian Traders Federation President, Riyaz Ahmad Mantoo, highlighted revenue-related issues concerning traders and residents of Shopian and sought the Minister's intervention for their early resolution.

Taking note of the concerns, Minister Sagar assured the delegation that the concerned departments would examine the issues and initiate necessary action within their respective mandates.

He also emphasised the importance of regular engagement with trade bodies for effective grievance redressal.

The delegation thanked the Minister for his patient hearing and assurance of appropriate intervention.

Those accompanying KTMF President included Din Mohammad Mattoo, Qazi Tauseef, Javaid Iqbal Bujja, Mehrajuddin Khan, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Handwara Traders Association President Mansoor Ahmad Bhat and Shopian Traders Federation Chairman Riyaz Ahmad Mantoo.

The Minister also met a delegation of Junior Engineer Electrical aspirants, who submitted a memorandum seeking advertisement of vacant Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts in the Power Development Department.

The aspirants urged the Minister to initiate the recruitment process at the earliest to provide employment opportunities to eligible candidates.

Minister Sagar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their representation would be examined by the concerned authorities.