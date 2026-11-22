Nepal PM Balendra Shah Arrives In India For Historic Two Day Visit

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Waglé on Sunday expressed hope that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's state visit to India would be historic.“We expect this visit to be historic,” Waglé said while commenting on Shah's visit to India. Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, from November 22 to 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister, signalling the importance Kathmandu attaches to its relationship with New Delhi.

Further, Former Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma said Nepal Prime Minister Shah's visit would help establish a fresh and forward-looking foundation for bilateral relations between the two countries. He also said Nepal was looking for loan assistance and support from India for several projects, including transmission lines and other construction activities, as well as reconstruction work for people displaced by the disaster in Bhotekoshi. "This is the Prime Minister's first foreign visit and first bilateral visit to India. It will help to establish a fresh, forward-looking foundation for Nepal-India relations. We also have some political issues: the boundary issue, the 1950 issue, which has been raised by previous governments in various forums and various meetings,” he said.

"They are still negotiating in the area of a new air entry route, so that will be very instrumental for Nepal... The second one is definitely, I guess, Nepal was looking for some kind of loan and assistance from India for so many activities like transmission lines, other construction activities in Nepal, plus now the reconstruction work of the people that have been displaced through the disaster in Bhotekoshi. On top of that, I am sure he will inaugurate jointly with Prime Minister Modi several economic cooperation projects, such as Bhairahawa integrated check post, Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project, and police academy,” Sharma further said.

Sharma said the proposed passenger train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur would strengthen religious and people-to-people ties between India and Nepal, adding that around 1,100 people were expected to travel on the inaugural direct train. "This is not only religious but also a people-to-people relationship between the two countries. So when we have the first train coming tomorrow to Janakpur, when it leaves for Ayodhya, I heard, 1100 people are taking part in that first train, direct train from Ayodhya to Janakpur. So it will grow because lots of people in Nepal would like to travel these days to Ayodhya, Banaras and all these places,” he said.

He said Nepal's domestic priorities under Prime Minister Balendra Shah include curbing corruption, improving public service delivery and accelerating economic growth, while its foreign policy focus is on leveraging India's economic growth and attracting foreign investment to create jobs in Nepal. "PM is more concerned about the domestic issues, especially reduction of corruption, improving the service delivery to the people-to-people level, basically, and the focus has been on economic growth. So, talking about the foreign front, including India, this government's emphasis has been on how we can take benefit out of India's economy, India's growth, as well as how we can create jobs in Nepal by bringing investment from other countries... We are already moving towards the strong economic partnership, especially in the area of now the energy,” Sharma said.

The 36-year-old Nepalese PM is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. (ANI)