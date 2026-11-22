MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Georgia kept a solid capital position and improved operating efficiency in the third quarter of 2026.

According to Trend 's calculations based on TBC Group data, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio in Georgia stood at 17.0%, well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Cost of risk improved by 0.1 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 0.6%. The cost-to-income ratio fell 0.8 percentage points year-on-year to 32.7%. At Group level, non-performing loans remained unchanged at 3.3% of gross loans, while the Group cost of risk declined by 0.3 percentage points to 1.3%.

Net profit in Georgia rose 17% year-on-year to GEL 406 million ($155.9 million), delivering a return on equity of 24.8%. Operating income increased 13% to GEL 778 million ($298.7 million), supported by 20% growth in net interest income. Georgia accounted for approximately 81% of the Group's operating income of GEL 961 million ($369 million). Group net profit reached a record GEL 404 million ($155.1 million), up 10% year-on-year.

At Group level, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of GEL 1.75 per share for the third quarter. For the first nine months the dividend totalled GEL 5.25 per share, up 5% year-on-year. The Board also announced a GEL 50 million ($19.19 million) share buyback and cancellation programme. Combined with dividends, the programme forms part of the Group's policy of returning capital to shareholders while maintaining strong capital ratios.

For the first nine months of 2026, Group net profit reached GEL 1.15 billion ($441.5 million), up 12% year-on-year, with a return on equity of 23.4%. Management said the Group remains on track to deliver its 2026–28 financial targets, which include annual loan growth of more than 15%, return on equity above 23%, and a total payout ratio of 25–45% through dividends and share buybacks.

TBC Bank Group PLC is a London-listed financial services group serving customers in Georgia and Uzbekistan. TBC Georgia is the Group's main business and a leading bank in the country with a nationwide footprint and a long record of profitable growth.