MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Odisha government, alleging that the inquiry into alleged irregularities in the foreign visits of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others during the previous state government was ordered to divert public attention from the principal opposition party's criticism of the current state government over the recent devastating floods across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, BJD MLA and party's general secretary Goutam Buddha Das and spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the party welcomed the inquiry into the foreign visits of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his close aide and the then Private Secretary to Patnaik, V.K. Pandian.

Das alleged that the Odisha government is using the issue to divert attention from the double-engine government's failures in disaster management, law and order and pension distribution.

He said the state government has rejected a proposal by the BJD for a discussion in the Odisha Assembly on the devastating floods in Ganjam district, fearing that its shortcomings would be exposed.

"The Government is nervous that people will come to know the truth. The Double-Engine Government has failed in several areas, including law and order, distribution of social security pensions and flood management. To divert public attention from its failures, the state government has brought up an irrelevant issue in the form of an inquiry," Das added.

The senior BJD leader alleged that previous inquiries ordered into three issues targeting the regional party and its leaders have also failed to establish any wrongdoing.

Referring to the Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar controversy, Das said that BJP leaders had alleged before the elections that its valuables were looted and taken to Tamil Nadu.

However, the state government later confirmed that all valuables are safe.

The BJD leader also cited the allegations over Pandian's helicopter visits, saying the inquiry and subsequent court proceedings has given him a clean chit.

Das held the BJP-led state government responsible for the issue of missing of the inquiry report file on Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati's assassination from the Chief Minister's Office.

He said Naveen Patnaik had undertaken only two official foreign visits during his 24-year tenure as the Odisha Chief Minister.

During his July 2022 visit to Italy at the invitation of the World Food Programme, he highlighted Odisha's achievements in poverty reduction, food security and disaster management.

Das also visited Dubai, where an industrialists' meet attracted investment proposals worth around Rs 21,000 crore.

During his April 2023 visit to Japan, he met Nippon Steel representatives and proposed joint investment by Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal in Odisha, paving the way for a major steel project.

"Before pointing fingers at him (Naveen Patnaik), the state government should introspect and examine its own conduct. The people of Odisha will never forgive the Government for its disgraceful attempt to insult former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," Das said.