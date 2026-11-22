Barcelona Stage Stunning Second-Half Comeback To Beat Villarreal 3-2

Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Villarreal 3-2 in LaLiga, restoring their three-point lead at the top of the standings after overturning a two-goal deficit at the Camp Nou. Villarreal looked on course to hand Barcelona their second defeat of the campaign after Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi put the visitors 2-0 ahead in the opening seven minutes.

However, the hosts responded with three goals in 11 minutes after the break to turn the match around. Gerard Martín initiated Barcelona's comeback in the 57th minute, heading home from Pedri's cross. Fermín López brought the hosts level four minutes later, finishing a well-executed counter-attack with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. Barcelona completed the turnaround when Pau Navarro inadvertently turned Eric García's cross into his own net while attempting to clear the ball.

Villarreal's troubles deepened in stoppage time when Navarro received a second yellow card for bringing down Raphinha, leaving the visitors with 10 men. The visitors had made a blistering start to the contest, taking the lead in the fifth minute after López lost possession in midfield. Buchanan capitalised on the error and unleashed a 25-yard strike past Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García. Two minutes later, Oluwaseyi doubled Villarreal's advantage, collecting a through ball before finishing from a tight angle with his left foot.

Barcelona had an opportunity to reduce the deficit after a VAR review awarded them a penalty for Oluwaseyi's foul on Lamine Yamal inside the box. However, Yamal struck the woodwork from the spot. The Spain international came close again moments later, cutting inside before sending his effort narrowly wide. Barcelona continued to apply pressure, with Gerard Martín failing to direct his header on target from Yamal's free-kick. Fermín López also tested Villarreal goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, who made a diving save to deny the midfielder's effort from the edge of the box.

The hosts eventually found their breakthrough three minutes before the hour mark through Martín's header. Yamal then played a key role in Barcelona's equaliser, cutting the ball back for Fermín, who made no mistake with his finish in the 61st minute. The winning goal followed soon after when Yamal's clever flick found Eric García, whose cross was turned into his own net by Navarro. Barcelona continued to search for another goal, with Yamal firing wide from the edge of the area, while Villarreal were unable to find a response. Navarro's dismissal in the third minute of stoppage time further compounded the visitors' disappointing second-half performance as Barcelona secured all three points.