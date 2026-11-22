Pochettino's Manchester United Debut Ends in 4-0 Defeat to Liverpool

Manchester [UK], November 23 (ANI): Mauricio Pochettino's first match as Manchester United head coach ended in a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, with the visitors playing most of the contest with 10 men following Leny Yoro's early red card, according to Manchester United's official website.

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute after being adjudged to have denied Alexander Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity with a last-man foul. Liverpool capitalised on the resulting free-kick, with Dominik Szoboszlai finding the net to give the hosts the lead. The home side doubled their advantage just three minutes later through Florian Wirtz, who finished Rio Ngumoha's cross to put Liverpool firmly in control.

United faced an uphill task after the early dismissal but showed resilience to prevent Liverpool from extending their lead further in the first half. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens made several important saves, while Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo also produced crucial defensive interventions. Pochettino was forced to make an early tactical change following the red card, bringing on Maguire in place of Bryan Mbeumo to strengthen the defence.

Liverpool continued to dominate after the break, with Lammens denying Szoboszlai twice in the opening five minutes of the second half. United introduced Joshua Zirkzee at half-time in an attempt to provide a focal point in attack. However, Liverpool maintained their attacking pressure and extended their lead through Ngumoha, who finished Bradley Barcola's cross after the latter broke down the right flank. The hosts continued to create opportunities, with Lammens making further saves to deny Isak and Szoboszlai, while Lisandro Martinez produced an important block to prevent another Liverpool goal.

Liverpool eventually scored their fourth goal with a little over five minutes remaining. United lost possession in a deep area, allowing Wirtz to play a pass through the exposed defence for substitute Victor Munoz, who finished emphatically. Bruno Fernandes attempted to score a consolation goal in stoppage time after being picked out by Zirkzee, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made the save to preserve the clean sheet. The defeat marked a difficult beginning to Pochettino's tenure at Manchester United, with the team now looking to respond in their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Portuguese side Sporting on Wednesday. (ANI)