Pakistan A Triumphs Over India A in Asia Cup Encounter

Doha [Qatar], November 23 (ANI): Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B encounter at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, despite a fighting century from India A captain Tilak Varma. Chasing a target of 314, India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, with Tilak scoring 100 off 149 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 70 off 42 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed's 56 off 49 deliveries were the other notable contributions, but Pakistan A's bowlers struck at regular intervals to secure the victory. Hasan Nawaz starred with both bat and ball, scoring 79 off 82 deliveries before claiming three wickets for 45 runs. Ali Raza also picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Ahmed Daniyal claimed two and one wicket, respectively.

First Innings Overview

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan A posted 313 in 49.2 overs, riding on half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat (59 off 63), Hasan Nawaz (79 off 82) and Farhan Yousaf (56 off 48). Pakistan got off to an aggressive start, with openers Shamyl Hussain and Sadaqat putting together 66 runs for the first wicket. Ayush Badoni provided India A with the breakthrough in the eighth over, dismissing Shamyl for 33 off 23 balls, an innings featuring four boundaries and two sixes. Harshit Rana struck soon after, removing wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir for a three-ball duck to leave Pakistan A at 67/2.

The Chase

In reply, India A suffered an early setback as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 11 off 13 balls by Mohammad Imran Randhawa in the fourth over. Abhishek Sharma, however, kept the scoring rate high, striking six fours and six sixes in his 42-ball 70. Badoni departed for a four-ball duck to Ali Raza, leaving India A at 26/2. Abhishek continued to attack and added 67 runs for the third wicket with Tilak. However, Hasan Nawaz broke the partnership in the 16th over, dismissing the left-hander at 93/3. The victory also secured Pakistan A's place in the semi-finals of the tournament. Hasan Nawaz was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.