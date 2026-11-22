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On November 22, a solo exhibition by artist Nigar Agabeyli entitled "Between Two Worlds" opened at the Museum of Modern Art.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that Alyona Aliyeva attended the opening of the exhibition and got acquainted with the artist's works.

The exhibition "Between Two Worlds" is an artistic exploration of the invisible boundaries that separate human experience, inner transformation, and different states of manifestation. The exhibition reflects two stages of life and two different forms of perceiving the world. The first stage is a world of innocence, lightness, spontaneity, and illusions. This is a period when life seems limitless, emotions are pure and free, and reality is often perceived through the prism of imagination.

The second world begins with enlightenment. It is shaped by lived experiences, reflection, and a desire to understand oneself and others more deeply. At this stage, a person realizes the complexity of existence, internal contradictions, and the distance between appearance and reality.

Nigar Agabeyli explores the fine line between these two worlds through expressive images, female portraits, symbolic characters, and emotional compositions. Masks, gazes, gestures, and conflicting emotional states become visual metaphors for the roles one assumes, the identities one constructs, and the inner self one sometimes conceals. Rather than pitting these two worlds against each other, the artist presents them as interconnected stages of a single life path.

It's a thought about growing up, awakening, losing illusions, and discovering new layers of oneself - between two worlds. It's the space between the person we once were and the person we have become.

Artist Nigar Agabeyli is a contemporary visual artist who explores human emotions, the search for identity, and the complexity of inner experiences in her work. Through expressive imagery and symbolic images, she creates an artistic dialogue between the visible and the hidden, the real and the imaginary.

The exhibition will be presented at the Museum of Modern Art from November 24 to 26.