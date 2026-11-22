Death Toll From Russian Strike On Supermarket In Vyshneve Rises To Three
“A Shahed drone crashed into the NOVUS supermarket in the city of Vyshneve. The roof and the store premises were damaged. A fire engine from our community, police officers, and an ambulance were promptly dispatched to the scene,” Dikov reported.
Three people were killed, including a woman born in 1990.
Fifteen people were injured, including three children.Read also: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times in one day, leaving one woman killed, several
Information about the injured is still being updated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 22, Russian forces attacked one of the NOVUS stores. At that time, two fatalities had been reported.
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