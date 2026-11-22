MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

He expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed.

The president recalled that earlier in the evening, rescuers managed to pull a child alive from the rubble in Dymer. According to him, the boy is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

“The rescue operation has been ongoing all day. Unfortunately, there is still no information about ten people,” the president said.

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Zelensky emphasized that a Russian Shahed-type drone struck the residential building in Dymer, effectively destroying an entire entrance section of the building.

Rescue operations are difficult because of continuous air raid alerts and renewed threats, he noted. However, sufficient rescue equipment and personnel are available at the scene. More than 130 people are involved in the operation.

“The operation in Dymer will continue until we have complete information about every single person,” the president stressed.

Zelensky also highlighted that Russia struck an ordinary grocery store in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, earlier that day. Three people were killed and others injured. In the Bila Tserkva district, an enemy Shahed drone struck a house.

“Constant Russian terror, constant torment inflicted by these scumbags. And all this terror will be met with our fully justified responses,” Zelensky stated.

As previously reported, during the night of November 22, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region.

Three fatalities had initially been reported, including a boy born in 2008.

During search-and-rescue operations, a child was found alive and rescued from the rubble.

In Vyshneve, Bucha district, Kyiv region, three people were killed and another 15 injured in the Russian attack on a supermarket. Three of the injured were children.

In the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv region, a man was also killed in a Russian attack.