MENAFN - Gulf Times) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States had concluded a "very big trade deal" with ‌the Philippines, but offered no details, ​while Manila said the ‌two countries had reached only an ‌understanding ⁠on economic cooperation.

"We've ‌just consummated a very ‌big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever ⁠made so far, and it is a fair deal for both countries," Trump told a state lunch event at the Philippine presidential palace."We were very happy with that, and we didn't know that was going to take place, ​but it took place very quickly and it's a magnificent deal for both."

The Philippine president's office later said ‌both sides reached an understanding ⁠on areas ​of economic cooperation, but made no mention ​of a trade deal.

Trade representatives of both countries will work closely to translate the commitments into concrete initiatives, it said in a statement deal with the Philippines would be great for US farmers and those in the energy business, Trump added on Truth Social, but gave no further details.

Negotiations on a trade ‌deal between the ‌two allies were not mentioned ⁠in any schedules released by either country ⁠was no ⁠immediate comment from the office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr about the deal Trump was referring to.

"The US offered for us to diversify our food supply and energy requirements," said Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippines' ​ambassador to the United States whether anything was signed, Romualdez said in a text message, "None".On Tuesday, Trump said Thailand would scrap all tariffs and substantial non-tariff barriers on its imports from the United States in a trade deal expected to be finalised in coming weeks.