PSD: Madaba Injury Report Fabricated For Personal Reasons, No Assault Occurred
Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said on Sunday that investigations into the Madaba incident revealed that the injured individual provided false information for personal reasons, confirming that no assault took place.
The spokesperson added that the investigation remains ongoing and that the case will be referred to the competent judicial authorities upon completion.
//Petra// AF
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