MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Regional Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, the death toll from the strike on Vyshneve has risen to two. The number of injured has increased to eight,” Tkachenko said.

Russian forces pound Dnipropetrovsk region with over 40 attacks, one killed, several injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 22, Russian forces attacked one of the NOVUS stores. Initially, one person was reported killed.