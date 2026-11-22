Death Toll From Russian Attack On Supermarket In Vyshneve Rises To Two
“Unfortunately, the death toll from the strike on Vyshneve has risen to two. The number of injured has increased to eight,” Tkachenko said.Read also: Russian forces pound Dnipropetrovsk region with over 40 attacks, one killed, several injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 22, Russian forces attacked one of the NOVUS stores. Initially, one person was reported killed.
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