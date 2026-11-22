MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Following this evening's attack by Russian scum, an electric transport depot in Dnipro was engulfed in flames. A total of 18 trolleybuses were severely damaged - all had shattered windows, damaged doors, seats, and bodies,” Filatov reported.

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According to the mayor, one technical trolleybus, which was used for rapid repairs along the routes, was completely burned out.

“The strike was so powerful that it even ruptured a nearby main heating pipeline and injured a woman who was driving past in her car,” the mayor added.

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He noted that restoration work inside the depot's workshops would begin in the morning. Not a single windowpane remained intact.

“Municipal workers are repairing the heating pipeline right now, in the dark, because it supplies heating to nearly 50 residential buildings, a hospital, and several schools,” Filatov said.

In addition, approximately ten private houses were damaged in the Sobornyi district.

As the agency previously reported, electric public transport services in Dnipro were suspended due to emergency power outages.