MENAFN - The Conversation) The federal government has announced major changes to how National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) plans are managed.

The aim is to reduce costs, tackle fraud and improve accountability.

Under the new arrangements, participants who use plan management services will need to choose their plan manager from a government-approved panel of a limited number of providers.

The number of plan managers – whether individuals or companies providing this service – could fall from 1,442 to around 20.

Here's what this change means for people with disability.

Who or what are NDIS plan managers?

NDIS participants have three main options for managing their funding. They can manage it themselves, have the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) manage it, or engage a registered plan manager. They can also combine these options.

Plan managers help participants manage the financial and administrative aspects of their NDIS funding. They check invoices, submit NDIS claims, pay service providers, keep financial records and help participants track their spending.

Until recently, individuals and businesses could become plan managers by meeting NDIS registration requirements. According to NDIS data, companies account for around 75% of active plan management providers.

For many people with disability and their families, navigating the NDIS can be complex and time-consuming. Using a plan manager reduces this administrative burden. It gives participants greater flexibility in choosing services that meet their needs.

The NDIS provides separate funding for plan management services.

It is a popular option. According to the NDIA's June 2026 quarterly report, 64% of NDIS participants used plan managers, who handled A$8.6 billion in payments in just three months.

Why is the government concerned?

The government has raised significant concerns about the integrity of the plan management system.

Between July and September 2026, the NDIA rejected more than 3,500 claims submitted through plan managers, worth more than $5.8 million.

In 40% of cases, they had authorised payments for services that hadn't been delivered.

Almost 1,000 plan managers are currently subject to additional checks because of concerns about how funds are being used or non-compliance with NDIS requirements.

However, being subject to additional checks does not necessarily mean a plan manager has committed fraud.

Conflicts of interest are another concern. For example, plan managers may refer participants to disability service providers with which they have commercial relationships.

What is changing?

Under the new arrangements, the existing open market of registered plan managers will be replaced by a government-approved panel.

Only a limited number of providers will be chosen to join the panel through a competitive process to start in April 2027. The panel will commence from October 2027.

Participants who use plan management services will be required to choose a provider from this panel.

Those whose existing plan managers are not on the panel will need to move to an approved provider within six months.

Meanwhile, the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission has suspended most new registration applications for plan management services.

What are the potential benefits?

Having fewer plan managers could make it easier for the government to monitor spending, enforce consistent standards and identify fraudulent claims.

Stronger financial controls could also protect participants from unauthorised spending and prevent their funding from being used for services they have not received.

However, whether these changes deliver better outcomes for participants will depend on how they are implemented.

Read more: With NDIS changes set to pass, here's who bears the cost of making it 'sustainable'

What are the potential risks?

For some participants, the relationship with their plan manager goes well beyond processing invoices.

They may have worked with the same plan manager for years and have developed a trusting relationship. Their plan manager will have developed an understanding of their individual circumstances, needs and the challenges they face in navigating the NDIS.

Losing these relationships could be particularly difficult for some people with disability.

There are also practical questions. How will participants find a new plan manager? How will they know which provider best meets their needs? Who will help those who struggle to navigate the system independently?

Capacity is another concern if the number of businesses permitted to work as plan managers is limited to just 20. Will the selected providers have sufficient staff, technology and resources to accommodate a potentially large influx of participants without compromising service quality?

Changing plan managers also involves transferring financial records, establishing new service arrangements and dealing with outstanding invoices.

If these processes are not managed effectively, participants could face delays in using their NDIS funding. Service providers could also face delays in receiving payments.

This could particularly affect smaller service providers that rely on timely payments to pay their staff and continue operating.

It is also unclear how plan managers will be chosen for the panel. What criteria will the government use to assess providers? Will artificial intelligence (AI) or other automated technologies be used in the selection process? How will the process ensure managers are selected based on their ability to meet participants' diverse needs, rather than mainly on financial criteria?

Read more: Confused about the NDIS changes? Here's what's coming, and what's still being worked out

Getting the balance right

Strengthening financial accountability and tackling fraud are necessary to protect both taxpayers and people with disability.

However, reducing the number of plan managers does not automatically guarantee better services or stronger accountability.

The success of these reforms should be measured by more than financial savings. It should consider whether they improve the experiences of people with disability, protect their choice and control, reduce administrative burdens and support their independence and wellbeing.

Rushing the transition could create new problems for the very people the reforms are intended to protect.