MENAFN - The Conversation) For many Australians, watching a football match means more than following the score and supporting your team. There are betting odds, promotions and invitations to turn sporting knowledge into a wager.

Betting on sport isn't new. But its routine place in watching and following sport is relatively recent, and the sports betting industry helped build that relationship.

On January 1 2027, new federal rules will restrict gambling advertising. The government says it wants to break the link between wagering and sport. But betting companies have spent years helping make that link seem natural.

How betting became normalised

The stakes are enormous. According to the government's impact analysis, Australians lost A$32.2 billion on legal gambling in 2023-24 – about $1,521 per adult and the highest per-capita losses in the world. Of that, $8.4 billion was lost betting on racing and sport.

Gambling companies in Australia have invested heavily in advertising to reach audiences. Spending rose from $89.7 million in 2011 to $287.2 million in 2021, according to published research. That's more than triple, excluding sponsorship and advertising within programs.

The scale is extraordinary. Australia's communications regulator counted more than one million gambling advertisements on free-to-air television and metropolitan radio in just 12 months to April 2023. Half of those promoted online gambling.

Advertising has since declined. The government's analysis shows television wagering ads fell by 53% between 2022 and 2024. But years of exposure have left a cultural legacy.

A 2020 New South Wales study of 12 to 17-year-olds found 31% considered sports betting normal, while 15% regarded knowing the odds as part of following sport. In a national survey published in 2023, 69% of adults believed gambling advertising makes betting seem like a normal part of sport.

These findings reveal how familiar betting has become, even to people too young to gamble legally.

What the new rules change

A bipartisan 2023 parliamentary inquiry, chaired by the late Labor MP Peta Murphy, unanimously recommended a comprehensive online gambling advertising ban, to be phased in over three years.

After taking three years to respond, the federal government passed more limited reforms in August this year. From January 1, betting advertising will be banned from sporting venues and uniforms, while athletes, celebrities and influencers cannot promote wagering. Advertising during live sport will face tighter restrictions.

But television can still carry three betting ads per hour between 5am and 8.30pm, except around live sport and during children's programs. Online platforms can also advertise to verified adults who are logged in, unless they deliberately choose to opt out.

These are meaningful changes, but they fall short of the inquiry's comprehensive recommendations.

Read more: Long-awaited gambling reform bill is an improvement, but does not go nearly far enough to reduce harm

A market built to resist change

Here's the less obvious part of the story.

Businesses don't simply compete within existing markets. They can reshape markets by changing what people buy, how they buy it, who participates, and what people consider normal. Researchers call this“market shaping”.

Market shaping isn't necessarily a bad thing. In one piece of research, we examined how New Zealand winemakers challenged the belief that premium wine needed a cork, helping make screwcaps acceptable on premium wines and reducing problems associated with faulty corks.

But our recent research on disposable packaging shows how US plastics and beverage industries helped normalise throwaway containers, while shifting responsibility for waste onto local governments and consumers.

Sports betting provides another example. Apps made placing bets easier. Advertising and betting odds helped present wagering as part of sporting participation. Sponsorships connected bookmakers financially with clubs, broadcasters and sporting codes.

A 2026 investigation found every National Rugby League club and five Australian Football League clubs had gambling sponsors.

These changes reinforce one another. As betting became familiar to audiences, it became more commercially valuable to broadcasters and sporting organisations. Their growing dependence on that betting revenue, in turn, encouraged its continued promotion. Those relationships now complicate reform.

A narrow approach

In its assessment of the options, the government estimated a full advertising ban would deliver an annual net benefit of $217.6 million, double the $107.1 million from its more limited restrictions. These benefits would mainly come from reduced gambling losses and associated health, psychological, financial and relationship harms.

However, broadcasters argued that gambling advertising helps fund their services, including free-to-air news and public-interest journalism. They warned losing this revenue could threaten news services, particularly in regional Australia. Sporting organisations raised similar concerns about funding for grassroots sport.

The government acknowledged it could not reliably quantify these potential consequences. Nevertheless, these concerns influenced its decision to adopt the narrower approach.

Here is the paradox: the commercial deals and associated advertising revenue that helped make betting normal have themselves become arguments against stronger reform.

How do we make betting less normal?

Restricting advertising is a start. But changing the market means changing its habits, financial relationships and shared expectations.

The federal government could revisit the inquiry's proposal for a phased comprehensive ban while helping clubs, sporting codes and broadcasters replace betting-related income. For example, public funding could temporarily replace gambling sponsorships, potentially financed through a levy on betting companies.

There is a precedent: beginning in 1987, VicHealth used tobacco-tax revenue to help replace tobacco sponsorship of sport and the arts. Western Australia later established Healthway for similar purposes.

Regulators should also monitor whether promotion shifts into other channels and whether young Australians continue to associate betting with sport.

Ultimately, success should not be measured simply by how many advertisements disappear. It should be measured by whether gambling stops feeling like an ordinary part of following sport.

To break the connection between gambling and sport, we must change more than the advertising. We must change the market that makes it valuable.

Read more: How gambling companies are copying the Big Tobacco playbook in Australian sport