MENAFN - The Conversation) You're trying to finish something for work, but the kids fighting over who gets the good spot on the couch.

In fact, they seem to be fighting a lot at the moment. And it feels like someone is always whinging about something or on the verge of tears.

Meanwhile, the school concert is next Tuesday, the dance recital is Wednesday and the cricket club's Christmas barbecue is Thursday. Everyone is already exhausted.

Does this sound familiar? As we approach the festive season, it's also that time of year when kids are ratty and the summer holidays feel way too far away.

Here's how to make this demanding period a bit easier for your family.

Why might things feel harder?

If you're seeing more tears or bickering, several things could be going on.

A child who's had a run of late nights might be more restless or quicker to get upset. Research with primary school children suggests even modest changes in how much they slept over several school nights made a difference to how restless or quick to react they were in class.

Research has linked regular routines with children being better able to manage their emotions and behaviour. Routines give children a clearer idea of what's coming next and what's expected of them.

But at this time of year, familiar routines can change. Regular classroom activities give way to rehearsals and assemblies. Homework and sports training might wind up, leaving gaps in the afternoon just as other commitments pile up.

Parents' routines change, too.

You might be trying to finish a project at work in the same week you're getting the kids to rehearsals and sorting out holiday plans. A few late nights and less time to unwind can make an already busy week feel harder.

What can we do about it?

Start with what you can predict

Think about which parts of the day or week you can keep the same. A concert or party may mean the occasional late night. On ordinary nights, try to keep dinner and bedtimes to their usual times.

Work out what often goes pear-shaped

Identify the part of the day that's hardest for your family right now. Perhaps that's getting out the door in the morning or the hour before dinner. Then think about how you could make that easier.

For example, if the kids tend to squabble while you're getting dinner started, make a plan with them. They might have a snack, then choose an activity you've agreed on together. If you notice they're losing interest, ask what they'd like to try next.

“Want to keep drawing or build something with the Lego?” It helps to have a few ideas they can choose from and get started on themselves.

Be clear about what's changing

If the routine is going to change, let the kids know what to expect. For example,“We'll eat dinner early, then get changed and leave at five.”

How to encourage better behaviour

Check in with the kids when things are going well

Show interest in what they're doing or making, and notice what you'd like to see more of.

For example,

Being specific helps children understand what they did well and can do again. In a review of parenting programs, those that taught parents to praise tended to do a better job of reducing behaviour problems.

Give a calm, clear instruction

If the kids start doing something unhelpful, go over and calmly say what you want them to do.

If they keep drawing on the wall, put the chalk away for a few minutes, then let them try again.

Make a plan for next time

When everyone's calm, talk about how the afternoon went. On a good day you can ask,“What helped you two take turns?” If there was a squabble, ask“What could we try tomorrow?”

This helps children see what they did well and decide what to try next time. You might learn something too, such as whether giving them a choice of activities made the afternoon easier or seemed to set off another squabble.

Give yourself a break

If you're trying to get everyone fed and out the door between work calls, could dinner be toast? Could a chore wait? Could another parent help with a lift?

If things are rough, ease off on anything that isn't urgent. Even a decent plan will come unstuck, so be kind to yourself. If you snap at the kids, you can come back later and say,

For more ideas, the federal government-backed Raising Children Network has a guide to building family routines. If you'd like to talk things through with someone there are parent helplines by state and territory.