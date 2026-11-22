MENAFN - The Conversation) Diesel, petrol and jet fuel prices shot up after the Iran war broke out early this year. They've stayed high ever since.

Our analysis shows this has cost Australian drivers dearly, adding A$18 billion to fuel import costs. It's strained the budget too. In May, the federal government announced a $10 billion response package and spent $3.3 billion more cutting fuel excise.

Because Australia imports almost all of its fuel, it was extremely vulnerable to this kind of shock.

This vulnerability is not new, but it's been deteriorating. Five Australian oil refineries have shut since 2012. The last two remaining – in Geelong and Brisbane – largely rely on imported crude oil. This means just 3% of Australia's refined fuels are actually made here.

The government's current strategy is to build bigger stockpiles, engage in regional diplomacy to shore up supply and put up public money to investigate new refineries.

Unfortunately, these ideas are sugar pills. They taste nice, but don't fix the underlying problem.

As we lay out in our new fuel plan, the fix is to make our own transport fuels, from clean aviation fuel to electricity for electric trucks.

Why do we need to make fuel here?

Our proposal is to reset Australia's fuel security strategy by focusing on locally-made sovereign fuels. Propping up Australia's reliance on imports doesn't make sense in an increasingly insecure world.

Our centrepiece recommendation is for the government to set sovereign fuel targets for road transport, mining and aviation – Australia's three largest fuel-using sectors. The targets would be to have at least 50% of fuels locally made by 2050.

We define sovereign fuel as any transport fuel (including electricity) made in Australia using local feedstocks.

Importantly, these targets should be set for across each sector's overall fuel supply, rather than targets for producing any particular fuel.

To see why this matters, consider trucking.

Given many trucks can now run on electricity, it doesn't make sense to look only at where diesel comes from. Imported diesel can now be replaced with locally made electricity.

If half of all trucks switched from diesel to electric, it wouldn't change the share of imported diesel. But it would boost the sovereign fuel share of the truck fleet to 50%.

To assess Australia's fuel security, we built a forecast model for sovereign fuel share under current policy settings out to 2050. The results show the status quo won't do the job.

By 2050, we forecast that just 15% of fuel for trucks, 13% for mining, and 0% for aviation will be sovereign (due to electrification).

The good news is the government could hit these 50% targets with just three moves:

1. Electrify trucks

To hit a 50% share in trucking will require 670,000 electric trucks on Australian roads by 2050. Our forecasts show we'll have just 100,000 without new policies. To bridge the gap, the government should require sellers of trucks to have a rising share of electric trucks sold every year to 2040.

Because electric trucks tend to have higher upfront costs but much cheaper running costs, the government should offer vouchers to lower the sticker cost and co-invest in a network of public truck chargers.

It's common to associate trucking with large, long-distance models. But in reality, most trucking takes place in cities over distances easily serviced by existing electric truck models.

2. Give miners incentives to go electric

Australia's huge mining sector uses 8 billion litres of diesel a year. Much mining equipment can be electrified. Some miners have already started, but the pace is slow and uneven.

In part, this is due to fuel tax credits, a policy which makes diesel artificially cheap for miners and drives up consumption. Mining use of these credits cost the government about $4.6 billion last year.

The fix here is simple: wind back the fuel tax credits for miners.

The government should cap these credits at $35 million per corporate group per year. If this cap was introduced next year, it would be enough to make electric haul trucks cheaper than diesel trucks by 2030 across their lifetimes, driving rapid electrification. Capping fuel tax credits would save the federal budget $76 billion by 2050.

3. Make clean liquid fuels for planes

Aviation can't rely on electrification, as the weight of batteries means most planes will probably always need a burnable fuel. Reaching sovereign fuel targets will need a different solution – clean, locally-made jet fuel.

To meet a 50% target will require making nearly 10 billion litres a year by 2050.

Given Australia is running out of crude oil and finding adequate new supply is implausible, we need a new local feedstock.

Happily, Australia is flush with options. New refinery technologies mean fuel can be produced not just from crude oil but from feedstocks such as canola seeds, used cooking oil, animal fats and even forestry residues. Australia has all of these in abundance.

Given this technology is new to Australia and the fuel they produce is more expensive than conventional jet fuel, meeting this target won't happen without a policy mechanism to drive uptake.

Here, the government should do two things. First, require fuel companies to sell a steadily rising share of locally-made clean jet fuel, rising to 50% by 2050. Second, contribute to the upfront costs of building the first clean fuel refineries.

Sovereign fuels make sense in an uncertain world

To date, government efforts to shore up Australia's fuel supply have been short-term fixes.

Our fuel security plan is designed to steadily reduce a key vulnerability for Australia – reliance on overseas sources for our liquid fuels. If the government moves accordingly, it could cut fuel imports 18 billion litres per year by 2050.

Overall, our modelling shows this would lead to a typical family saving about $3,300 in fuel costs a year by 2050.

Flying would become slightly more expensive due to clean jet fuel costs. A $200 Melbourne-to-Sydney flight would increase by about $27.

But there are much larger savings elsewhere. Capping fuel tax credits for miners would return billions to the federal budget, while electric trucks would be immune to spiking diesel prices.

If Australian transport was 50% locally powered by 2050, it would make the country far better placed to weather global shocks. Our modelling shows Australians would be $41 billion better off if an oil shock similar to this year happened in 2050.

It's time to get serious about actually solving Australia's large and growing fuel security problem – by making our own fuels.