MENAFN - The Conversation) In recent years, serious violent incidents in Australia have raised questions about how we define“terrorism”.

The arson attack on the Adass Israel synogogue in Melbourne in 2024 was declared by police as to be a terrorist attack, but not prosecuted as terrorism.

Recently, a coronial inquest found the April 2024 Bondi Junction attacks were not terrorism. But the stabbing of a bishop in Wakeley two days later resulted in terrorism charges against seven youths. This left experts and the public asking whether our current legal definitions are fit for purpose.

A new report sets out to answer that question. The landmark Defining Terrorism report was tabled in federal parliament late last week. In it, the Independent National Security Legislation Monitor, Jake Blight, recommended removing reference to religion from the legal definition. He said“religious” causes should be captured through a new definition of“ideology” instead.

These proposed changes in wording might seem minor, but if adopted by the parliament, they could make a significant positive difference in the fight against religious extremism.

Read more: Why is the Sydney church stabbing an act of terrorism, but the Bondi tragedy isn't?

Defining terror

Australia leads the world in both number and scope of terrorism laws: over 100 federal laws spanning more than 5,000 pages.

The central cog of that vast legal machine is section 100.1 of the Criminal Code Act, which contains the definition of“terrorist act”.

A“terrorist act” captures actions and threats that cause certain kinds of serious risk or harm to individuals, the community, property, or electronic systems.

But terrorism goes beyond regular crime or violence.

First, under this section terrorist actions must be intended to coerce a government or intimidate the public. This captures the political or“terrorising” qualities of terrorism.

But the Australian definition looks further into the mind of the offender: the conduct must also be motivated by“a political, religious or ideological cause”. This puts the person's beliefs centre stage in distinguishing terrorist actions from regular crime.

A failure to establish a political, religious or ideological motive led the coroner to conclude Joel Cauchi's actions were not terrorism when he indiscriminately stabbed women and girls at Bondi Junction in 2024.

It was also the difficulty establishing these motives that led to a nine-day delay in laying terrorism charges on Liam Hall after the alleged attempted bombing of Invasion Day protests in Perth this February.

Read more: Why did it take 9 days to declare the Perth bombing attempt a terrorist attack?

'Time to modernise'

Blight's report concludes“it is time to modernise parts of our definition to reflect contemporary threats”. He sets out seven recommendations to achieve this goal.

One recommendation is to remove the reference to“religious” causes and include a definition of“ideology”.

Specifically, ideology should encompass any“set of beliefs or ideas, that may or may not be coherent, that relate to how the world or society is, or should be, understood.”

A person would only need a political or ideological motive to be a terrorist.

Since the September 11 attacks, terrorism and religious extremism have been largely synonymous in the public eye and in the courts. As Blight observed:

The jihadi threat continues, but it now sits alongside more amorphous dangers.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess describes the current threat as“diverse” and complex. He says it's characterised by young people radicalised alone and online, holding grievance-based, ideologically ambiguous views and planning unsophisticated attacks.

The intersections between radicalisation and youth, neurodiversity, mental health, and social cohesion are becoming more pronounced. Prominent extremist motivations now span right wing, misogynistic, and nihilistic causes, as well as religious elements.

For example, the Wieambilla killers, who murdered two police officers in Queensland in 2022, claimed Christian underpinnings to their conspiracy-fuelled ideologies.

Internationally, the manifesto of notorious Norweigan terrorist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a mass shooting, described his sacrifices to Odin.

'Violent ideologues'

Blight calls out terrorists' false religious claims directly:

On this basis, Blight concludes that“religious terrorism” should be rejected, just as what was once called“child pornography”, a“king hit” and an“honour killing” would now be prosecuted as“child abuse material”, a“coward's punch” and murder.

By calling religious extremists“violent ideologues” the law would stop playing into the hands of terrorists by naming violence in terms its perpetrators prefer.

A powerful revelation in Blight's report is the view of the Commonwealth Office of Public Prosecutions. They confirm that every prosecution for religiously motivated terrorism could have been effectively prosecuted as ideologically motivated terrorism. This rests on Blight's broad view of ideology, which could easily be incorporated into the existing definition.

For Blight and prosecutors, this approach means“religious” causes are subsumed within“ideological” ones, so reference to religion becomes legally redundant.

Better for social cohesion

Retaining the religious motive element may also do harm.

Concerns have been consistently raised, especially by Muslim community leaders and advocacy groups, that defining terrorism by reference to“religious” motive fuels discrimination and Islamophobia.

It therefore undermines one of the most important but most challenging defences against radicalisation: social cohesion.

This justification for defining terrorism without reference to religion aligns with the United Nations best practice, developed by Australian Professor Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism.

What will it take for change?

Change will not come quickly. This is not the first time a government review has recommended improvements to the definition of terrorism, but none have been made.

Amendments require consultation with the states and territories and support from a majority of them.

More immediately, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has already signalled the government will not pursue the change.

Yet, the case for removing a single word is strong. It would deny terrorists the legitimacy they seek, support social cohesion and counter-radicalisation, and align Australia with international best practice.

There is no reason to think it would have negative impacts on the investigation, prosecution or punishment of terrorism. With so much at stake, all Australian governments should engage seriously with this proposal.