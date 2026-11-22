MENAFN - The Conversation) How will we eat in 2050? Will AI-generated, personalised nutrition programs suggest we eat edible insects and drink a glass of synthetic milk for dinner?

In 2026, as we grapple with climate change, biodiversity loss and a reliance on fossil fuels, the future of food is important to think about. Gen Z and the Future of Food provides a snapshot of the problems and possibilities of our future food systems.

Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2010, currently comprises one third of the world's population. They have the daunting task of navigating the global challenges facing our food systems – and living to reap the consequences, good or bad, of the choices they make.

Review: Gen Z and the Future of Food by Diana Bogueva and Dora Marinova

The book draws on interviews with 21,000 university students from 33 countries, including Australia, China, Brazil, Germany, Lebanon, Russia and the United States. And it aims to articulate what matters to Gen Z – and how those attitudes intersect with major concerns in our global food systems.

For Gen Z, they discover, food is a way of telling their story. Their food choices are not based solely on taste, but on“traceability, tradition and trust; it is activism on a plate”. Gen Z, they argue, is“actively reshaping the food systems, not perfectly, but with intention”.

Technology at the forefront

The book is organised around thematic chapters that explore Gen Z's opinions and beliefs about both established and cutting-edge innovations to global food cultures. The authors interrogate Gen Z's stance on cultured meats, fungi and algae, personalised nutrition and alternative milks, among others.

The place of technology is a key focus. The book considers technological innovations like precision fermentation: this relatively new technology reprograms microorganisms to produce proteins ordinarily found in animal-based products. Even the eating of insects (entomophagy ), a centuries-old practice in food cultures around the world, has new, technologically enhanced farming practices.

The authors also consider the impact AI has (or will have) on food systems – a difficult thing to capture in a rapidly evolving space. They weight the potential benefits, from tracking and reducing food waste to the creation of foods that reflect consumer values, against very real concerns, like algorithmic bias, cultural erasure and greenwashing.

Gen Z appreciates authenticity

Throughout the book, the authors draw our attention to key themes that arise across the various case studies.

Gen Z is the most connected generation in history. Their engagement with social media sits at the centre of their relationship with food. They use digital platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, to build communities of shared values around dietary choices, explore recipes and discover viral food sensations.

As one Gen Z-er shared, social media is“about discovering brands or recipes that align with my values and realising that making a difference can actually be exciting and delicious”. This informs their food choices, which are increasingly diverse and dynamic.

In light of the intensifying climate crisis, it's unsurprising that another key consideration is sustainability. However, there is significant nuance here.

One of the most unsustainable facets of our food system – especially Western diets – is our over-reliance on livestock. Gen Z's opinions on reducing or removing meat from their diets is central to the book.

There is a popular conception that Gen Z is leading the charge when it comes to plant-based eating – but they're more likely to reduce meat consumption than embrace a fully vegan diet, this book shows. This is mostly linked to their dislike of the highly processed nature of many alternative meats. Gen Z appreciates authenticity.

While technologically adept, they're at the forefront of the backlash against AI. And, this book shows, they harbour reservations about novel foods and processes, such as precision fermentation.

Their reservations are not about the technology itself, but the possibility that technology will“flatten our food cultures into something generic”.“Tech should help preserve our food traditions, not erase them,” one interviewee said.

This concern about the preservation of unique food cultures suggests the cultural understanding of food is still key to determining food choice for Gen Z – even when alternatives may be logically better for the environment. Culture and history matters.

The diversity and complexity of Gen Z

There is much to recommend this book – but I have two criticisms.

Firstly, while national borders are potentially becoming less important to our food cultures as the world becomes more connected, I would have liked to see clearer signposting of national and transnational food cultures. Food is deeply embedded in culture, a sentiment repeated by the interviewees, so identifying where they were located could have made the legacies and intricacies of those food cultures clearer.

Secondly, the book's AI-generated images often detracted from the authors' argument. The images were ambiguous and did not illustrate the key points the authors were making – unlike some other (non-AI) images, such as a photograph of a café menu showing the popularity of alternative milks.

Despite these two criticisms, Bogueva and Marinova capture the complexity and diversity of a generation standing at a turning point, with the consumer power – and the willingness – to drastically influence the future of food.

As they say,“Gen Z is leading the charge for a new kind of food culture, one that prioritises not just taste but purpose and responsibility.”