MENAFN - IANS) Sharjah, Nov 23 (IANS) The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has admitted that it cannot stop players from skipping handshakes when politics is involved, even though it wants to protect the Spirit of Cricket.

The issue of handshake snubs in cricket centers primarily on India–Pakistan matches, where skipping the customary handshakes at the toss or after games became a recurring act after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Though handshakes are a customary symbol of sportsmanship and the "spirit of cricket," they are not mandatory as per the ICC rules.

Avoiding handshakes between Indian and Pakistan sides has been across the men's, women's, and age-group fixtures, including the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match between India A and Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday.

MCC Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart was asked if it is getting harder to protect the Spirit of Cricket when players refuse to shake hands; he replied that big political issues are bigger and out of his hands.

"I think that there are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that's above my station to talk about geopolitical situations," Stewart said on the sidelines of ILT20 in Sharjah.

He explained that the MCC would like to see players shake hands, but its power only covers how players behave during the game.

"What we can control is on the field: the players respect each other, they respect the umpires and the authority of the umpires and the game. That's what we can control," he added.

Stewart further stated that if edicts from leaders tell players not to shake hands, the MCC cannot step in to change that.

"If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC can control. We would like to see it, but we realise that there are bigger issues at play and that's something that's beyond anything we can control," he concluded.