MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UK-based trainer Ross Burdon celebrated his first winner in Dubai when Mesaafi clinched victory in the Azizi Venice Handicap at Meydan on Friday.

On the Meydan dirt, Mesaafi, ridden by Jack Mitchell, produced a strong finish, holding off Allajayn on the Dubai Racing Carnival night.

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“It's magic. I'm feeling a bit of everything – pride, relief, but joy more than anything,” said Burdon.

“For a team as small as us to bring a horse all this way is a bit of a challenge, so thanks to everyone at home for keeping things going.”

Mitchell also earned his first victory at Meydan.

“It was perfect,” he said.“It was always a risk coming here and taking on the dirt horses, but fair play to Ross. He's a young, up-and-coming trainer and he took a risk and it paid off. It's brilliant, as all the owners have come over too.”

But Mitchell admitted that it was not easy adapting to the track in Dubai.

“The change of pace is very different to England, so it took a while to adjust, but I'm loving it, and to get a winner here is amazing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cunha, the UK-based South African trainer, enjoyed success with Gun Carriage taking top honours in the Burj Azizi Handicap.

Ridden by Andrew Slattery, Gun Carriage recorded an impressive half-length win over Jabal Jais.

"I think we've seen a different horse to two weeks ago," said Slattery. "I had to revert to plan B today and I think we learned a bit more about him. He's a horse who's not devoid of ability and he finds things easy, so can get a bit lazy in front.

"Horses like that, once they get their head in front, you don't know when they will stop."

Meanwhile, Bhupat Seemar reigned supreme in the night's feature race - the Listed Dubai Creek Mile - with Diamond Dealer claiming first position.

The gelding overcame the challenge of Heart Of Honor for a memorable win.

“This horse was always a tad slow away, but he was fresh tonight and got two lengths out of them at the start,” said jockey Tadhg O'Shea.

“Our other horse [Zandvoort] always goes forward, so it didn't make sense to eyeball each other. He [Diamond Dealer] is on the up all the time and he can step forward again, as all the horses in the barn will from their first run.”

Racing at Meydan will resume on Friday, December 4.

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