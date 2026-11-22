MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mikel Arteta said he could sense the anguish among his players despite opening up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Gunners missed the chance to extend their winning league run to six games after conceding twice in a careless spell just after half-time.

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Eberechi Eze's strike was scant reward for Arsenal's dominance in the first half.

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw then put Arteta's men at risk of just a second defeat this season until Noni Madueke rescued a point.

Arsenal moved six points clear of Brighton, who can close the gap to three with victory at Hull on Sunday, and Manchester City ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

"We've been here six or seven years with me and it's the best we've played here by far and we have won a few times," said Arteta.

"Today the margins should have been much, much bigger and they weren't. That's the pain that we are all feeling. It's not just me, it's a pain that the players are feeling, but immediately I could sense that and that's the standard that we need."

Even more damaging than the loss of two points could be a shoulder injury to goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish international was forced off shortly after Newcastle's second goal and would be a major loss if he is sidelined for a lengthy period.

"Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is never good news," added Arteta.

"He will get assessed now and he will probably have an MRI tomorrow to see what it is exactly because at the moment, I don't know."

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