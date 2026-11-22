MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The parties of caretaker Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot are set to hold a new round of talks on Sunday over whether to form a coalition government.

Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud are to meet at 1pm (1100 GMT) in a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, for a second consecutive Sunday of negotiations, according to TV news Channel 14.

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A former army chief of staff, Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14‐day extension, after October elections failed to give either camp an absolute majority.

His bloc nevertheless remains divided over whether to build a coalition through an alliance with ultra‐Orthodox parties, a rapprochement with Arab parties, or a national unity government with Likud.

On Saturday, Yashar presented the resumption of talks as "a genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government", saying that Eisenkot had asked his representatives to explore all options.

But Likud immediately laid down several conditions for its participation in a unity government, a formula backed by Netanyahu.

Among other things, it demands an end to "all personal attacks and incitement to hatred" targeting the outgoing prime minister and his government.

It also called for bringing together "all the parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the nation‐state of the Jewish people", without the participation of Arab parties.

Refusal

Netanyahu and his allies regularly target Arab parties, which secured a record 19 seats in the legislature and are opposed to Netanyahu remaining in power.

Likud is also demanding agreement on several major policy positions, notably rejecting the creation of a Palestinian state, maintaining Israeli control over territories in Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, and a compromise on conscription of ultra‐Orthodox Jews, a particularly sensitive issue in Israel.

A unity government could be based on a rotation of the prime minister role between the two men, each heading the executive in turn, a formula already tried in Israel.

Eisenkot has nonetheless ruled out serving in a government led by Netanyahu.

His ally Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister, also reiterated on Saturday his refusal to join a coalition with "Netanyahu or his bloc, under any circumstances".

On Friday, Eisenkot warned that he would not allow the talks to drag on, saying he was ready to submit to parliament an "emergency national government".

Although he did not spell out how, his statements suggest a two‐stage plan: the swift formation of a minority government based on the core opposition parties, and then broadening it.

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