India's Food Regulator To Take Bisleri To Court After Drinking Water Sample Found Unsafe
The sample, collected from Bisleri's premises, did not meet prescribed limits on bromate, a chemical formed as a by-product of certain disinfection processes, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a social media post.Recommended For You
After Bisleri appealed against an initial finding, a separate laboratory also found the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the regulator said.
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Bisleri did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Bisleri competes with PepsiCo's Aquafina and Coca-Cola's Kinley in India's packaged drinking water market, valued at $3.6 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research.
India's food regulator has stepped up enforcement against major brands this year, including legal action against Nestle over a baby food sample it found substandard in September.ALSO READ
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