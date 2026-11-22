MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kim Rendon | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: British endurance swimmer and United Nations Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh has completed a three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz, drawing attention to the environmental damage caused by attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Pugh, 56, said he encountered the impact of the conflict almost immediately after starting his swim. In a post on Instagram, he said an oil tanker was struck just a few kilometres away, only 30 minutes into his journey, with explosions rocking the sea around him.

He also said he witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping over the next two days, including vessels engulfed in flames.

While war brings immense suffering to people, Pugh said its impact on the natural environment is often overlooked.

Describing the Strait of Hormuz as one of the most beautiful places he had visited, he pointed to its mountains, fjords, coral reefs and mangrove forests. The waters are also home to dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs.

He warned that attacks on oil tankers, gas carriers and other merchant vessels could leave lasting damage to the area's marine environment.

The threat of pollution and oil spills is particularly concerning, given the area's rich marine life and sensitive coastal habitats. Pugh said the environmental consequences could last for decades.

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Known for undertaking long-distance swims to raise awareness of environmental issues, Pugh has used his latest challenge to highlight what he sees as an often-neglected consequence of armed conflict.

He ended his message with a call for an end to the fighting, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and action to address pollution.

"My message is simple: Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution," he said.