MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Sunday, November 22, 2026, that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone targeting the Riyadh area. The announcement was made by the coalition's official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki.

Earlier today, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting the western region of Saudi Arabia.