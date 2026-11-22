Drone Targeting Riyadh Intercepted, Destroyed
Riyadh: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced Sunday, November 22, 2026, that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone targeting the Riyadh area. The announcement was made by the coalition's official spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki.
Earlier today, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting the western region of Saudi Arabia.
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